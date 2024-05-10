How can you acquire free draw tickets for Solo Leveling: Arise? Here's a guide

Getting powerful SSR-class characters in Netmarble's lovechild Solo Leveling: ARISE is the core functional part which helps you to end party, pass to next story stages and commander any boss you will have to face. Solo Leveling: Arise offers multiple ways to obtain free draw tickets, including purchasing with Essence Stones, daily check-in rewards, achievements, and redeeming reward codes for valuable items like SSR-grade gear.(Netmarble)

Yet, you get the new characters, and it is determined by what draws tickets you have.

Here’s how to get free draw tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Methods to acquire free draw tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise

Solo Leveling: Arise presents offers plethora of ways through which players can obtain draw tickets at no cost. Here are some of the ways:

Purchase using Essence Stones:

The primary method to procure draw tickets is by purchasing them with Essence Stones. Each ticket costs 250 stones, with a bundle of ten available for 2,500 stones, ensuring a guaranteed SR-grade character or weapon.

Essence Stones can also be acquired through completing story missions, redeeming free bonus gifts, and accomplishing various in-game tasks.

Daily check-in rewards:

Players can gather draw tickets over time by redeeming daily check-in rewards. This method is particularly advantageous for new players, as they gain access to multiple check-in gift events, providing an initial boost. Consistently redeeming check-in rewards proves beneficial in the long run.

Through achievements:

Meeting achievements, especially at the very beginning of the system, can let you get free draws and Essence Stones as well.

Free reward codes:

Redeeming free reward codes can grant players valuable items, including Essence Stones and draw tickets. Although these codes predominantly offer gold and EXP, the occasional inclusion of draw tickets adds to their allure. We churned a intricate article with some free codes for you here.

Securing free SSR hunters and weapons

Working options to get SSR-grade gear in Solo Leveling: Arise are followed:

Daily check-in events:

In daily events such as check-in, players can obtain SSR-quality characters, including the exclusive Woo Jinchul character and it's equipment.

Draw support (Pity System):

The oshizume system, known as Draw Support, is a pity system available when players suffer from repeated unsuccessful draws. After 80 unsuccessful draws, applicable to Scroll of Summoning for free random Summoning of SSR-grade characters.