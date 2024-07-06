Justin Timberlake to open Scottish sports bar after DWI arrest: ‘Will it be called MugShots?' fans joke

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are raising a glass to their latest venture: a luxury sports bar in St. Andrews, Scotland. The new project comes on the heels of their highly successful New York City flagship sports bar, one of the top hangout spots for A-listers. The duo are now eyeing a second partnership, this time with a high-end T-Squared Social location. The new venue promises to be a haven for fans of sports and high-end entertainment. However, the announcement has sparked some lighthearted jabs online, with some fans taking a swing at Timberlake's recent DWI arrest. Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods team up for luxury sports bar in St. Andrews, Scotland, expanding from successful NYC flagship.

DWI arrest not stopping Timberlake’s bar plans

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods’ new business plans are set to breathe new life into the historic New Picture House Cinema in St. Andrews, Scotland. The strategy is to keep the cinema's heart beating by preserving its original movie screens. On top of the classic movie experience, they'll be adding cutting-edge “sports simulators, duckpin bowling lanes, and dartboards” for a more dynamic entertainment hub as per Billboards.

This venture holds a special place in Timberlake's heart, as he's already familiar with the legendary St. Andrews links, having competed there himself, the outlet further reports.

Justin Timberlake’s new sports bar to boost local economy

In addition, Justin Timberlake's high-end sports bar is expected to create between 40 to 45 jobs, providing a boost to the local economy. The bar has received approval from Fife Council, which praised the idea for revitalizing the area. The project is slated to commence within the next three years as per the terms of approval. This announcement follows closely after Timberlake's DWI arrest in Sag Harbor on June 18.

Timberlake’s sports bar plans draws DWI arrest jokes from fans

Known for his goofiness the SexyBack singer himself, is no stranger to a good laugh. This extends to his fans, a notoriously lighthearted bunch. So, when news broke about Timberlake and Tiger Woods' swanky new sports bar in Scotland, the internet erupted in good-natured ribbing. Timberlake himself has even taken a swing at his recent DWI arrest with some lighthearted jokes during his recent concerts.

"Will it be called Mug Shots?" joked one fan. Another chimed in, saying, "Yes, looks like the perfect opportunity." "The Dive Bar?" quipped another, sparking a conversation filled with puns and creativity. "He really knows his way around a sports bar," added someone else, joining in with the humour.