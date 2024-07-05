Macho Machete actor Danny Trejo, 80, gets punched back by man who threw water balloon at him

Fourth of July celebrations in Sunland-Tujunga turned sour after actor Danny Trejo and a group of locals reportedly clashed. The fight reportedly stemmed from a water balloon incident after a few tossed them at Trejo's vintage car as it participated in the parade. However, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. Video shows Trejo exited the vehicle to confront the crowd, and punches were exchanged. While no arrests were made, the brawl has generated quite a buzz online. Actors Danny Trejo (L), Rosario Dawson and Alexa Vega (R) smile on stage at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. (Reuters Photo)

Danny Trejo's clash at the 4th of July parade

Videos circulating online show the Runaway Train star caught up in a heated moment, definitely not due to the scorching weather. Allegedly, the incident began when a water balloon was thrown at Trejo's car during the parade, sparking a confrontation.

The footage captures the 80-year-old storming out of his vehicle and approaching a man believed to be the one responsible for the balloon. He strikes the man, who then retaliates, causing Trejo to fall to the ground as bystanders and security personnel intervene to restrain him. While specifics remain unclear, the video appears to depict Trejo throwing a punch, met with a back swing.

Danny Trejo freaks out over water Balloon incident

The scuffle was reportedly brief, with bystanders intervening and trying to stop the fight. However, the incident didn't end peacefully. Footage shows Trejo rising from the ground, grabbing a green folding chair, and launching it towards the crowd. Despite pleas from onlookers to stop the fight due to nearby children, tempers remained high.

Later, the Con Air actor spoke to TMZ and stated that he was hit by the water balloons without any reason. Although the event didn't lead to serious harm, the performer shared his disappointment about the incident, given his strong attachment to the parade. He condemned the people who started the water balloon battle, slamming their actions as childish. Trejo told the outlet that a few of the balloon throwers looked to be in their thirties or beyond.