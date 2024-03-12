Vintage car rally lends colour to inauguration

Mumbai: A bevy of vintage car beauties graced the coastal road ceremony on Monday. Thirty cars in all their retro glory zipped along the newly inaugurated coastal road tunnel, among them models like the Chrysler Windsor, Buick, Mercedes, Cadillac, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Daimler, Ford, Packard and Beetle. Mumbai, India. Mar 11,2024: vintage car rally on Coastal Road. Worli to Marine Drive 9.5 kilometres of the 10.58-kilometre Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road (Coastal Road) inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai. coastal road will be opened to traffic for the public on Tuesday morning. Mar 11,2024.(Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Nitin Dossa, president of the Vintage & Classic Car Club of India, led the convoy in his 1952 Chrysler Windsor, a car which, he pointed out, was specially imported for the Madras governor at one time. Dossa, also executive chairman of the Western India Automobile Association, exulted that the trip from Worli to Marine Drive took only nine minutes.

“This coastal road is a boon as it will decongest internal roads, particularly Pedder Road, which gets blocked in the evenings,” he said. “One cannot blame the authorities for the congestion, as there are 700 new cars being registered in Mumbai every day. One cannot expand on land, and hence the coastal road is the only way out.” Dossa also suggested that the coastal road be allowed for car-racing at least once in three months.

Monisha Dossa, who drove a 1947 Buick, said the rally was “a fabulous experience”. Yashvardhan Ruia, who drove his 1947 Bentley Mark VI, said, “You’re at Marine Drive in a jiffy. We didn’t expect it to be so fast but that’s what the coastal road is all about. My office is at Worli, and I stay at Princess Street. So the coastal road is a boon for me. We only hope that the time is extended beyond 8 pm.”

Tanvi Trivedi, who drove a 1941 Packard 120, said, “It was a surreal experience, and the road was smooth. Since I live at Altamount Road and work in Worli, the daily commute will be very convenient for me from now on.”