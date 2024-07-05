 Fatal crash at NYC 4th of July celebration leaves 3 dead, 9 injured by alleged drunk driver - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Fatal crash at NYC 4th of July celebration leaves 3 dead, 9 injured by alleged drunk driver

ByAditi Srivastava
Jul 05, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Suspected drunk driver causes deadly crash at NYC Fourth of July event, leaving at least three dead and multiple injured

Horror struck a New York City Fourth of July celebration as a suspected drunk driver ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians. Reports indicate at least three people are dead and several others injured in the tragic incident. As per the sources among the victims are a mother and her two young children. The report further says that two women and one man succumbed to their injuries.

Police said two of the three accused were repeat offenders. (Getty Images)
Three killed, nine injured in alleged drunk driving incident at NYC

Witnesses described the horrific scene, with some expressing their trauma by saying they "can't get the screaming out of their head." A moment of chaos erupted in Corlears Hook Park when a racing grey Ford F-150 truck veered wildly out of its lane. Police records indicate that the car crashed through the crossroads of Water Street and Jackson Street, leaped over the sidewalk, and collided with the park where families were taking part in the Fourth of July celebrations.

Witness describes the horrific NYC crash on July 4th

According to the NY POST, a nearby resident who was at the park with their family described the tragic incident to the police, stating that the victims, who were hit by the car, were enjoying a barbecue near the bleachers of the baseball field. The location is directly across from a stop sign where the gray truck reportedly blew up around 9 p.m., before colliding with the crowd. First responders quickly arrived at the scene and discovered four people trapped beneath the truck.

Multiple victims were transported to the hospital

According to NBC New York, multiple injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital after the crew arrived and assisted in lifting the truck to quickly evacuate those trapped. Unfortunately, at least three people died from their injuries, as reported by senior law enforcement officials. The driver seemed to be under the influence of alcohol, as stated by NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey.

The bystanders at the scene quickly moved to catch the truck driver, pulling him out of the car and preventing his escape until the authorities came. The ages of the victims injured and killed in the crash have not been disclosed yet, but Maddrey mentioned that two of them are young children.

News / World News / US News / Fatal crash at NYC 4th of July celebration leaves 3 dead, 9 injured by alleged drunk driver
