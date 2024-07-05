4 Texas beachgoers attacked by 6-feet long shark on Fourth of July

On the Fourth of July, a series of shark attacks occurred off the coast of South Padre Island in southern Texas, resulting in injuries to three individuals and another one was bitten in Florida. Beachgoers on South Padre Island face unexpected danger as shark attacks occur in Texas waters. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area told Fox News Digital that the shark left four people were injured.

The attacks in Texas took place on South Padre Island, a barrier island situated near Brownsville. Following the incidents, the shark responsible was located and “pushed out to deeper water,” according to Fire Chief Pigg.

Still, lifeguards on South Padre Island, a beach town with a population of around 2,000, were urging people to stay out of the water or to venture no further than knee-deep for safety.

Pigg emphasized, “It’s unprecedented here on South Padre Island.”

The first incident was reported around 11 a.m. when a 911 call alerted authorities to “a severe shark bite to the leg” of an individual.

The city spokesperson, Nikki Soto, confirmed that the victim was quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment. Later in the day, a second 911 call reported another shark attack, and firefighters responded to find two more people who had been bitten. Both individuals were also taken to a hospital for medical care.

Eyewitness Kyle Jud, 46, recounted the harrowing scene as he saw a woman being pulled from the water with a severe leg injury. “A woman was bitten in the leg and lost most of her calf. She lost a lot of blood before they were able to get a tourniquet on her,” Jud posted on Instagram. He also posted a video showing a shark in the water while a helicopter and a boat patrolled the area.

One of the victims had to be flown out of a Brownsville hospital for further treatment, as confirmed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The department noted that shark encounters of this severity are uncommon in Texas, often resulting from mistaken identity by sharks searching for food. “When bites from sharks do occur, they are usually a case of mistaken identity by sharks looking for food,” the department explained.

The specific type of shark involved in these attacks has not yet been determined, and an investigation is currently underway. However, police believe believe a single shark about 6 feet was responsible for the attack.

Police are still patrolling the shore of South Padre Island.

South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty expressed, “Our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families and we hope for a speedy recovery.”