Who is Nyay Mway? South Asian boy shot dead by NYPD for holding a pellet gun, video goes viral

In a shocking incident on Friday, police shot a minor when he allegedly showed a pellet gun after being asked to stop when they were walking down the street. The minor was identified as Nyah Mway who along with another minor was stopped by the Utica police at 10:20 pm on the evening of Friday. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on the internet and the three officers involved are currently on paid leave. Video of the teen boy shot dead by Utica police officials upstate NY surfaced on internet.

Who was Nyay Mway?

The 13 year-old-boy who was shot dead by the police in upstate NY is Nyay Mway. As reported by AP, the boy was studying in 8th grade at the Donovan Middle School. He belonged to a refugee family from Myanmar. The Mway family settled in Utic awhich is home to more than 4,200 refugees from the asian country formerly known as Burma. The middle school boy belonged to the Karen ethnicity. It is a ethnic minority among the groups rebelling against the military rulers of Myanmar.

Two minors are being chased by three officials: watch

The video featured the dark street where the incident took place. Three police officers can be seen chasing the two teen boys down the street when one of them gets tackled to the ground by an officer, reported by the New York Post. the bystanders can be heard screaming as the other two officials join in the ground struggle.

A woman among the bystanders screamed, “Careful, careful, yo, careful. You’re on camera,” when the sound of a shot fired can be heard. Another bystander screamed in disbelief, “Oh my God! Yo! He just shot him”.

Viewer discretion advised: The embedded X post contains sensitive content.

Post the incident a press conference was held to address the happenings of the night and the step forward. As reported by Scyruse.com, the press conference was attended by 50 members of the Mway family, police officials and the public. The mother of the Burmese minor broke down when the police official’s remarks were translated into her native language.

Authorities’ remarks on the incident

As reported by the New York Post, Utica police chief Mark Williams addressed the crowd present during the press conference. He informed that Mway was carrying a handgun and displayed it as he was running away from the officials. The boy was shot in the chest when the officials tackled him and died from wounds at Wynn Hospital in Utica. According to the police, a Glock pellet gun with a detachable magazine was retrieved by them.

Utica Mayor Michael Galime addressed the issue and said, “I cannot express, in words, that this point cannot change what has forever changed as of yesterday evening.” He continued, “Our condolences to the families, the community and all of Utica and the surrounding areas for what is going on during this event.”

The mayor assured Mway’s mom that the video from the body camera would be released soon.