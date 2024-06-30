Hurricane Beryl updates: Flood alerts in Barbados, Puerto Rico and regions of central and western Caribbean Islands

Hurricane Beryl which was considered to be a Tropical Depression just officially turned into the season’s first hurricane on Sunday. According to the reports by the National Hurricane Centre, the storm reached a speed of 75 mph on Saturday evening. The storm raised concerns when it was formed on Friday for the Caribbean Islands. Hence the residents were alerted about the possible heavy rains and to take precautionary measures. The storm falls in category 1 of the storm can cause life-threatening storms and dangerous currents in the Atlantic, currently heading towards Barbados. Season's first, Hurricane Beryl, headed towards Barbados. Alerts issued in regions of central and western Caribbean Islands.

Advisories for the first Hurricane of the season

As reported by USA Today, Hurricane Beryl is swiftly moving through the Caribbean Islands and advisories are enforced in the nearby regions. For regions St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, a Hurricane Watch has been set to monitor and alert about the hurricane conditions. Another tropical storm has been set in place to monitor the conditions in Martinique, Dominica and Tobago. The first Hurricane of the season is expected to bring heavy rainfall ranging from 1 inch to 4 inches in the southeastern region of Puerto Rico by Monday into Tuesday evening.

Before the first hurricane, Storm Alberto which was the first named storm of the season took four lives in Mexico, in the middle of June.

Hurricane Beryl might lead to floods

Hurricane Beryl is expected to cause life-threatening disturbances, according to USA Today, in the ocean and the islands by Sunday or Monday after its sudden progression from Tropical Depression to the season’s first hurricane. The National Hurricane Centre has alerted a surge of tidal waves 5-7 feet above normal tidal waves. A flood-like situation can be expected in coastal areas with the onset of rip currents in the Atlantic. On land, rainfall can submerge Barbados and Winwards Island 3-6 inches under the water.

The residents of the central and western Caribbean are advised to follow Hurricane Beryl’s path in forecasts due to the unpredictable progression of the storm.