New K-Drama The Auditors starring Shin Ha Kyun debuts at No. 1 as Connection ends on high note

tvN is on a roll! Hot on the heels of their recent hit shows, like Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner, the network unveils their latest K-drama, The Auditors. This star-studded drama, featuring Shin Ha Kyun and Lee Jung Ha in sharp black suits is set to take over your current binge list. The series made its debut at the top of the charts, showing it's a hit right out of the gate. tvN's The Auditors debuts as a hit, SBS Connection concludes with record viewership

At the same time, SBS Connection concluded its journey with a bang, leaving viewers wanting more from the ace narcotics detective's story. But all good things must come to an end, making way for new shows to shine. Check out the weekly K-drama rankings.

The Auditors debuts at number 1

The Auditors scored an average nationwide rating of 3.5 percent on its premiere date, according to Nielsen Korea. The show secured first place in its time slot across all cable channels. Boasting a stellar cast including Lee Jung Ha, Jin Goo, Jo Aram, Jung Moon Sung, Jung Dong Hwan, Baek Hyun Jin, and more, the show debuted on July 6.

All about K-drama The Auditors

Streaming on Viki for international fans alongside its domestic cable broadcast, the K-drama centres on a skilled audit team leader and a young new employee. United, they combat increasing corruption within their company. Shin Ha Kyun is depicted as a practical leader of the audit team at JU Construction, whereas Lee Jung Ha is shown as a kind-hearted new member of the audit department.

Connection wraps up its airing schedule

Starring Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, and Kim Kyung Nam, SBS's Connection aired its final episode on July 6. Soompi reports that the K-drama reached a nationwide average viewership of 14.2 percent, breaking a new record for the show. It also claimed the highest position in its time slot on all networks. In addition, the K-drama written by Lee Hyun became the highest-rated program of the week among viewers aged 20 to 49. It had previously excelled in this demographic as well.

Netflix Miss Night and Day ratings slow down

JTBC's new K-drama, in partnership with Netflix, Miss Night and Day, debuted with strong ratings but saw a dip to an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent for its latest episode. The show revolves around a girl who, tired of her life and part-time jobs, miraculously transforms into an old woman one morning and reverts to her youthful self by night. She then strategies to make her life easier using this unique ability.

KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic continued to hold the top spot as the most-viewed show on Saturday, achieving an average nationwide viewership of 17.5 percent.