Queen of Tears' historic Netflix Top 10 spell earns over 600M viewing hours; The Atypical Family completes 4 weeks

Queen of Tears emerged as a trailblazing premiere, originally backed by the South Korean network tvN and production banner Studio Dragon. Running on streamers TVING and Netflix from March 9 to April 28, the series starring beloved stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won not only won millions of hearts, but also struck high with record-breaking feats. Queen of Tears(Netflix)

Despite its 16-episode season concluding over a month ago, the Korean drama continues to maintain its pioneering stance on the global streaming platform. In the latest weekly report released by Netflix, Queen of Tears again revelled in securing a high seat among the Top 10 ranking most-watched shows in the Non-English category for the week of May 27-June 2.

Stealing the 10th spot on the Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) list, the grounded romantic comedy series expanded its long-running spell on the chart for the 13th consecutive week since its original premiere. Further stretching out its streak of lofty achievements, the K-drama set a record by surpassing 600 million cumulative viewing hours (617.8 million). This week alone, it garnered 1.1 million views.

During its weekly broadcasts, the show ranked atop the list on several counts, consolidating its position as a global sensation.

The Queen of Tears finale attained an all-time high feat for the Korean network tvN as its viewership rating averaged 24.9%. Even a month after the show wrapped up its melodrama chapters, its global popularity is aiding its larger-than-life milestones. It alone stands as the only K-drama to have maintained its post in the Top 10 weekly rankings for 13 weeks in a row.

Other K-dramas ranking on Netflix's Global Top 10 (Non-English)

While Queen of Tears has established a fanbase unlike any other K-drama this year, The Atypical Family is also going strong on Netflix at its own speed. Following the series premiere on May 4, the Chun Woo Hee and Kang Ki Yong starrer fantasy romance has stood strong on the Top 10 weekly rankings for four consecutive weeks, earning 2.1 million views last week.

On the other hand, Netflix simultaneously dropped all eight episodes of The 8 Show on May 17. Starring Chun Woo Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, Lee Yul Eum, Lee Joo Young, Park Jeong Min, and others, the black comedy series claimed the second rank this week, securing 2.8 million views. It has maintained its hold on these rankings for the past three weeks.