When is Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 2 releasing? Where to watch, preview and more details

Listed for 13 episodes, Oshi no Ko’s latest season is already treading closer to the second page of the TV anime’s 2.5D Stage Play Arc. With the way things are proceeding, each episode will seemingly cover the events of four chapters from the original manga crafted by Aka Akasaka, with illustrations from Mengo Yokoyari. Oshi no Ko Episode 13 (Season 2 Episode 2) will be out on July 10, 2024.

As one of the first Summer 2024 anime releases, the beloved anime adaptation offers a wholesome break from heavy themes brimming with explosive action-packed visuals. Taking a more colourful and relaxed approach, Oshi no Ko, despite breaking into a supernatural fantasy world, critiques realistic aspects of Japan’s entertainment industry. The ongoing latest installment is also expected to cover the ground around the Private Arc, further introducing layers of a deep mystery concerning the main characters.

Ahead of the new episode premiere, officials released the preview images of the series’ overall Episode 13, “Telephone Game.” GEMM's “Fatale” plays as the anime's opening theme, whereas Hitsujibungaku's “Burning” is the ending song.

Check out the image preview montage for Oshi no Ko Episode 13:

Its official plotline reads:

“Dr. Goro is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him. Now, he wants to help his new mother rise to the top, but what can a child do about the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 2 release date and time

Following the anticipated Season 2 premiere on July 3, Episode 2 of the new Oshi no Ko chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST.

As for the new season's premiere in other timezones, check out the schedule below:

Pacific Daylight Time: Wednesday, July 10, at 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Wednesday, July 10, at 10 am

British Summer Time: Wednesday, July 10, at 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, July 10, at 10 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Wednesday, July 10, at 11:30 pm

Watch the Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 2 preview:

Where to watch the Oshi no Ko Season 2 premiere

In Japan, Season 2 Episode 2 will be aired on Tokyo MX, BS11, Television Hokkaido, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi and other local television networks.

It can also be streamed on ABEMA, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and other platforms in selected regions.

However, the more accessible streaming window is quite small for international viewers, who will only find the series episodes on HIDIVE.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 1 recap

The Season 2 premiere finally introduced the Tokyo Blade arc, as multiple characters—Aqua, Kana, and Akane—jumped into active participation to bring the action fantasy manga’s world alive through a stage play adaptation. While Aqua assumed the role of Touki, Akane took on the antagonistic role of Sayahime.

Conversely, Kana came in as the supporting character Tsurugi, who sticks close to the protagonist Blade, played by talented stage artist Taiki Himekawa.

Discussions about the storyline take off as the actors present their views on the compromises being made while translating the manga pages on-stage.

Meanwhile, opening rehearsals offer a glimpse of the budding dynamics between the cast members.

The upcoming episode will open the doors to the eccentric Tokyo Blade mangaka, Abiko Samejima. She previously expressed her views on completing transforming the stage play script. Episode 2 will likely stir the pot with some fuming drama between her and the scriptwriter, Goa.