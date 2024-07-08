Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

After numerous delays due to breaks in Gege Akutami's schedule, Jujutsu Kaisen fans got their hands on the highly anticipated Chapter 263. Despite Akutami's recent health scares, there hasn't been any news about the forthcoming chapter's delay. This means that JJK Chapter 264 will roll out according to its usual release schedule. So, here's all you need to know before it arrives: The release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 is now confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 release date and time

JJK Chapter 264 is set to arrive on Monday, July 15, at 12 AM JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US audiences this weekend. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 AM July 14 Sunday CDT 10:00 AM July 14 Sunday EDT 11:00 AM July 14 Sunday GMT 3:00 PM July 14 Sunday IST 8:30 PM July 14 Sunday ACST 12:30 AM July 15 Saturday

Where to read JJK Chapter 264?

Fans can read the upcoming issue on Jujutsu Kaisen's official sources, such as the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ App. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms provide the chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264?

Though the previous chapter was quite short, it was filled with intense and gripping moments. Yuta and Sukuna have been clashing for a long time now. However, with each chapter, Akutami has introduced a new twist. While there are no spoilers available for JJK Chapter 264, it is likely to pick up right after the conclusion of the previous chapter. With Yuta preparing for a Hollow Purple on Sukuna at point blank rage, the question that needs to be answered is whether he will succeed at finally defeating the King of Curses.