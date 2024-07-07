 One Piece Chapter 1120 delayed: New release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
One Piece Chapter 1120 delayed: New release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 07, 2024 03:30 PM IST

Keep reading to find out the new release date and time of the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1120

With the Egghead arc nearing its conclusion, the anticipation for One Piece Chapter 1120 is brewing among fans. However, the chapter will not be released this week due to a break in Eiichiro Oda's schedule. Thankfully, the famed action-fantasy manga is on a hiatus for just one week. So, here's the new release date and everything else you need to know:

One Piece Chapter 1120 is delayed by one week(YouTube)
One Piece Chapter 1120 is delayed by one week(YouTube)

One Piece Chapter 1120 release date and time

The next One Piece chapter is set to arrive Monday, July 15, at 12 AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday for audiences in the US and Canada. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time zoneTimeDateDay
PDT8:00 AMJuly 14Sunday
CDT10:00 AMJuly 14Sunday
EDT11:00 AMJuly 14Sunday
GMT3:00 PMJuly 14Sunday
IST8:30 PMJuly 14Sunday
ACST12:30 AMJuly 15Monday

ALSO READ: One Piece Season 2 on Netflix: Smoker, Tashigi, Wapol and Dalton cast announced

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1120?

One Piece fans can read the upcoming chapter 1120 on official sources like Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites. These platforms provide a free-to-read user experience. Alternatively, fans can also read it on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that, unlike the previous two sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1120?

The previous issue featured an exciting end, with fans seeing the Iron Giant Emeth recalling the last words Joy Boy said to him years ago. Although there are no concrete spoilers available as of yet, the next One Piece chapter is likely to bring Luffy to the centre stage, considering Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast is nearly complete. This means that fans can expect to see Luffy's unwavering focus on defeating the Gorosei, adding an unexpected twist in his escape from the Egghead Island.

News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Chapter 1120 delayed: New release date, time, where to read and more
© 2024 HindustanTimes
