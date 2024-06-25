 One Piece Chapter 1119 release date, spoiler speculation, upcoming hiatus and more - Hindustan Times
One Piece Chapter 1119 release date, spoiler speculation, upcoming hiatus and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 25, 2024 09:47 PM IST

Check out the release date, time, and spoiler speculation for One Piece Chapter 1119 as the manga is set to go on a hiatus

There is both good and bad news for One Piece fans. While the release date for the next chapter has been confirmed, Eiichiro Oda's famed manga series is set to go on a brief hiatus soon. With Bonney teaming up with Gear 5 Luffy to fight Gorosei, the anticipation for Chapter 1119 is brewing among fans. So, here's what you need to know ahead of the release:

One Piece will go on a break after the release of Chapter 1119(Toei Animation)
One Piece Chapter 1119 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1119 is set to arrive Monday, July 1, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday for most international audiences, including the US and Canada. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT8:00 amJune 30Sunday
CDT10:00 amJune 30Sunday
EDT11:00 amJune 30Sunday
GMT3:00 pmJune 30Sunday
IST8:30 pmJune 30Sunday
ACST12:30 amJuly 1Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1119?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites. These platforms provide a free-to-read user experience. Alternatively, fans can also read One Piece Chapter 1119 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that, unlike the previous two sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan.

Will there be a break after One Piece Chapter 1119?

While it's still too early for any accurate spoilers, a reliable One Piece source on X, formerly Twitter, confirmed that the action-comedy manga will be on a break following the release of Chapter 1119. Much to fans' respite, the hiatus will be a brief one as it will last only a week.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1119? Spoiler speculation

Picking up right after the events of the previous instalment, One Piece Chapter 1119 is expected to continue Luffy and Bonney's fight against Mars. However, there may be a catch. As Bonney's use of Distorted Future is restricted, she is likely to run out of energy in the upcoming chapter. Another possible spoiler is that as Vegapunk's message is still continuing, there may be no likelihood of Gorosei being able to stop it again. Fans can also expect to see Iron Giant once again after he regains energy.

News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Chapter 1119 release date, spoiler speculation, upcoming hiatus and more
