Blue Lock Chapter 268: Release date, time, spoilers, where to read and more

Blue Lock is one of the most famous sports manga series that continues to fascinate those who love football. In the previous issue, fans learned of Kiyora Jin's motive behind choosing Kaiser over Isagi. With the German striker's impending challenge on Isagi, the anticipation for Chapter 268 is brewing among fans. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release:

Blue Lock Chapter 268 release date and time

The spoilers leaked on social media reveal that the upcoming chapter is titled Strong Pressure. It is set to arrive on Wednesday, July 10, at 12 AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on Tuesday for the US audiences. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 AM July 9 Tuesday CDT 10:00 AM July 9 Tuesday EDT 11:00 AM July 9 Tuesday GMT 3:00 PM July 9 Tuesday IST 8:30 PM July 9 Tuesday ACST 12:30 AM July 10 Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 268?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It is important to note that though the platform can be accessed via both mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audiences only. Apart from K Manga, Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. While there are no subscription fees, a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.

Are there any spoilers for Blue Lock Chapter 268?

The spoilers and raw scans for Blue Lock Chapter 268 were recently leaked across social media platforms. According to the spoilers, the chapter mainly revolves around Kaiser and the buzz around his skillset. The chapter begins with fans lauding Kaiser's goal, calling it the best in the league. Meanwhile, Team Italy is seen getting excited over his goal while watching the game. The spoilers then reveal Aiku's admiration for him, with Sendo pointing out that it was what's expected of Kaiser.

With this incredible feat, Kaiser is now worth 500 million. The next scene reveals Barou thinking to himself, what would “idiot” Isagi do now? The raw scans then shift the focus back to the on-field drama as Rin Itoshi passes the ball to Nanase, whose well-executed plans went down the drain after Isagi, along with Hiori, charged at him with a demon press. Forced by the situation, Nanase passed the ball to Rin only to be intercepted by Michael Kaiser. The spoilers went on to showcase an intense match between Isagi and Rin.