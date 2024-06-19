Blue Lock Chapter 266: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
There is both good and bad news for Blue Lock fans, as the popular sports manga is set for a brief hiatus. However, there is some respite as Chapter 266 is scheduled to arrive next week. As the anticipation for the next chapter grows by the day, here's what you need to know ahead of the next chapter:
Blue Lock Chapter 266 release date and time
Blue Lock Chapter 266 is set to arrive on Wednesday, June 26, at 12 am JST. However, the majority of international audiences (US, Canada, and Mexico) will see a daytime release on Tuesday. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below.
|Time Zone
|Time
|Date
|Day
|PDT
|8:00 am
|June 25
|Tuesday
|CDT
|10:00 am
|June 25
|Tuesday
|EDT
|11:00 am
|June 25
|Tuesday
|GMT
|3:00 pm
|June 25
|Tuesday
|ACST
|12:30 am
|June 26
|Wednesday
Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 266?
Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It is important to note that though the platform can be accessed via both mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audiences only. Apart from K Manga, Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. While there are no subscription fees, a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.
What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 266?
Although it is too early for concrete spoilers for the forthcoming chapter of Muneyuki Kaneshiro's beloved shonen manga, fans have started drawing speculative theories. The previous chapter set the stage for Michael Kaiser's Impact: Magnus, creating a lot of buzz online. It is likely that Chapter 266 will bring more clarity by revealing the aftermath of Kaiser's move. Fans can also expect to see a heavy-hearted Alexis Ness should Kiyora Jin replace him.
