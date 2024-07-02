Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 1 premieres this week! Where to watch, release date-time and more

The 2024 Summer anime lineup chapter is finally kicking off with the inception of July. Oshi no Ko Season 2's comeback marks one of the first premieres of this unmissable roster. It's practically been a year since the first season's culmination in Spring 2023, and fans have braced for the impact this anime series had on them since its original premiere date. Oshi no Ko Season 2 starts airing on July 3, 2024.

Setting a tone apart from recent season finales, including Demon Slayer Season 4, Kaiju No 8, Wind Breaker, Mushoku Tensei Season 2 and the mid-season finale of My Hero Academia Season 7, Oshi no Ko's next installment will open the gate to a whole different worldview.

Contrasting the commonly popular action choice, this anime based on Aka Akasaka's manga series unravels an unusual plot that brings together two unlikely characters—a doctor and his terminally ill patient—whose lives are ultimately entangled in a supernatural-tinged twist. As a result, they walk down the critical path of Japan's entertainment industry, seeing past the glitzy mirage as it appears on the other side.

Its official plotline reads:

“Dr. Goro is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him. Now, he wants to help his new mother rise to the top, but what can a child do about the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry?”

As Oshi no Ko opens the Summer book of new anime releases, here's what we know about the beloved and highly anticipated series return.

Season 2 is reportedly listed for 13 episodes - two more than the first installment. GEMM's “Fatale” will play as the anime's opening theme, whereas Hitsujibungaku's “Burning” will be the ending song.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 1 release date

The wait is indeed finally over, as the Season 2 premiere is arriving this week. Episode 1 of the new Oshi no Ko chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST.

The Season 2 premiere also had a special early screening on June 30 in Japanese theatres.

As for the new season's premiere in other timezones, check out the schedule below:

Pacific Daylight Time: Wednesday, July 3, at 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Wednesday, July 3, at 10 am

British Summer Time: Wednesday, July 3, at 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, July 3, at 10 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Wednesday, July 3, at 11:30 pm

Where to watch the Oshi no Ko Season 2 premiere

In Japan, Season 2 Episode 1 will be aired on Tokyo MX, B11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi and other local television networks.

It can also be streamed on ABEMA, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and other platforms in selected regions.

However, the more accessible streaming window is quite small for international viewers, who will only find the series episodes on HIDIVE.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 1

The upcoming season is expected to pick the 2.5D Stage Play Arc, aka the Tokyo Blade Arc. Following the original storyline's pages, Aqua would then participate as a cast member of a popular manga's stage play adaptation.

The initial season's finale already revealed that Aqua was cast as Touki. At the same time, Akane Kurokawa would play Princess Saya, and Kana Arima would take on Tsurugi's role in the stage play.