My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10: Part 2 premiere release date confirmed; where to watch, preview and more

My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 1 concluded this Saturday with the “Extras” episode that delivered a titillating turn, launching the three-way battle between Endeavour, Hawks and All For One. Earlier this season, fans were treated to one of the captivating subplots of the beloved superhero anime as Shoto Todoroki took on his estranged brother on the dark side. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9, "Extras," closed the first cour of the season on June 29.

With the ongoing Final War Arc, tension is indescribably high in the fandom. Although the Heroes gained an edge over the detestable Villain AFO with Todoroki's dramatic win over his brother, the anime has offered the fans a brief hiatus following the bombastic mid-season finale. The My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 premiere / My Hero Academia Episode 148 will bring action back to our screens after a week's break. Therefore, no new episode of the binge-worthy series will be available this week on July 6.

The preview for the second cour's new episode, “Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True,” is already out and here's what it promises viewers.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 Release date

The superhero anime's seventh season will resume after a week's break. Episode 10 of the ongoing season will air on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST.

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10?

Japanese audiences can watch the new cour kick off on local networks like Nippon Television. On the contrary, international audiences may rely on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch Episode 10.

The show also streams on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and other streaming platforms in limited regions.

Global audiences may check out the estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premieres below. Mindful of delayed premieres on Crunchyroll, international viewers may tune in an hour after the Japanese broadcast as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, July 13, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, July 13, at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 13, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 13, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 13, at 7 pm

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 Preview

The upcoming episode's title, “Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True,” indicates the three-way battle between Endeavour, Hawks and All For One will explode on the scene.

The preview for Episode 1 of the second part of the seventh season draws attention towards Endeavour's innate insecurity as his weakness becomes a pressing issue of mental conflict. He ultimately dives into his old inspiration that motivated him to become a hero. While the past is what it is, will he be able to bridge the path to a hopeful future?