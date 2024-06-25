My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The latest season of My Hero Academia is divided into two parts, with 10 episodes and 11 episodes each. As the anime inches closer to the end of the first course of the season, episode 9 will continue from the fallout of Shoto and Dabi’s clash from the previous episode. The battle between the two is not another fight between a hero and a villain, the right and the wrong. The latest season is also a highlight of Shoto’s victory. After the flashback of Dabi’s life, the next episodes in the series will answer questions of whether there will be redemption for Dabi or if he is too far gone. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 will be released on Saturday, June 29.(Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 release date

The next episode of My Hero Academia will be released on Saturday, July 29, 2024, at 06:00 am JST.

The global audience can refer to the following time zone chart to avoid spoilers and delays in watching the latest episode:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, June 29, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, June 29, at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, June 29, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 29, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, June 29, at 7:30 pm

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9?

The current edition of the anime is available on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix for the international fans of My Hero Academia. Other options to stream the anime series include Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. In Japan, fans can watch the anime on local networks such as Nippon Television.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 recap:

The previous episode picked up the battle between Shoto and Dabi, which was set up in episode 6 of this season. The last episode witnessed Dabi’s blue fire against Shoto’s half-hot, half-cold fire in a clash of Quirks. This ultimate battle will finally put an end to the duo’s long-running feud. While Shoto is at peace with a perfect blend of his parent’s powers in the form of hot and cold, Dabi is seen struggling with his. The victory on which side will be revealed only as the story further unfolds.

What to expect from Season 7 Episode 9

According to chapters 353 to 356 of My Hero Academia, the next episode will feature primarily the result of the fight between the two brothers and the triumph of the victor. As reported by MSN the news of the victory of one brother will spread like wildfire to every corner of the battle places and the series will shift to Endeavour, taking on AFO. The episode might also feature the appearance of Kyoka Jiro and Fumikaje Tokoyomi as they extend help to Endeavour and Hawks.