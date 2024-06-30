Kaiju No 8 announces its sequel currently in production: Watch teaser trailer

Kaiju No 8 went out with a bang with the current season ending on a high note. The finale episode was one of the most anticipated ends of an anime this year and was worth all the hype. The visuals and quality of the anime won stars with its last episode. The season finale was followed by the official announcement of the anime’s second season. Fans were beyond excited upon the news of a sequel but have speculations about it. Kaiju No. 8 sequel is currently in production.(Production I.G)

Kaiju No 8 sequel teaser trailer: watch

The announcement of a sequel to one of the most popular anime to debut this season followed up soon after the premier of the finale episode of Kaiju No 8. The anime announced the next instalment in the franchise via a post on the micro-blogging site, X. The post announced that a sequel to the anime is currently in production indicating it will be not long before it will be out.

Popular anime streaming platform Crunchyroll followed suit and released the official teaser trailer for the anime. However, key details such as the release date, number of episodes and others are not yet revealed to the public. The sequel will be available to stream on Crunchyroll upon its release.

Netizens react to the announcement of the anime’s sequel

Fans of the anime were beyond excited to learn about the sequel of the anime. However, the word sequel sparked speculations among the netizens about the next edition. The sequel could mean the second season of the anime where the story will continue or a spin-off story related to the main plot.

Some fans were excited for the sequel regardless and wrote on X, “Well deserved sequel for this BANGER of an anime”. A second user wrote, “That was an amazing season 1! No super long arcs that take forever, they just repeatedly gave fans something to look forward to every single episode. Great job by the team, looking forward to season 2”.

A third user wrote, “Woooooo i cant wait! I love this show! Such an interesting story and my favorite show this season! Looking forward to seeing where Hibino Kafka goes next after how episode 12 ended and all the secrets behind that kaiju yet to be revealed!”

While some questioned weather it's going to be a spin-off or Season 2 of Kaiju No 8 and wrote, “Is It a sequel or season 2?” Another user wrote, “Sequel? Not season 2? So this plays after the whole Story which we have not seen yet?” while one user wrote, “Sequel means S2 right? Just making sure it’s not a spin off”.