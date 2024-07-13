One Piece overtook Jujutsu Kaisen in July Week 1 manga sales ranking… but neither was the best-selling title in June

One Piece emerged as the ultimate manga boss on the latest best sales rankings revealed by Oricon. The latest volume of Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus (#109) was released on July 4, and its four-day sales up to July 7 were estimated at 811,541 copies, higher than Jujutsu Kaisen’s most recent volume. One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen led both the best-selling weekly individual manga volume sales and series rankings on Oricon (July 1-7).

The 27th volume of Gege Akutami’s beloved series also came out on the same day as One Piece Vol 109, yet there was a significant gap between both of their four-day sales. Trailing behind One Piece, the JJK manga volume sold 582,069 copies.

Irrespective of their individual numbers, the first week of July turned out to be a vastly successful affair for Japanese publishing company Shueisha Inc., as eight out of the top ten best-selling weekly manga volumes were released under its banner. The remaining two belonged to Shogakukan Inc.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds and Stray Kids' official epic collab finally revealed | Watch teaser

In addition to dominating the individual manga volume sales chart of the week, both One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen also maintained their top-ranking positions on the weekly chart by series. Notably, Takeru Hokazono’s battle shonen manga Kagurabachi also held out its 6th rank on both the charts despite its staunch competition against other titles whose popularity isn’t merely attributed to the manga community's fame, but also to their anime adaptations.

Coming back to the successful spells of fan-favourite series, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, neither of these titles even made it to the top 10 best-selling monthly comic series ranking for June 2024 on Oricon. The surprising winner in this domain turned out to be Naoya Matsumuto’s Kaiju No. 8.

Meanwhile, an antithetical vision unfolded on the international front. The New York Times’s July list of best-selling Graphic Books and Manga unveiled My Hero Academia Vol 38 as the highest-ranking manga, which ultimately ranked at #2 alongside other English graphic books. Kaiju No 8 Vol 10 sat at #5, with Berserk Deluxe Vol 1 coming in at #8, followed by Jujutsu Kaisen Vol 22 at #9. Chainsaw Man Vol 15 rounded out the Top 11 chart.

Also read | Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers: Sukuna faces lethal pushback; another manga break teased ahead

Oricon's Top 10 manga volumes rankings (July Week 1)

Manga title Author Estimated sales Publisher 1. One Piece 109 Eiichiro Oda 811,541 Shueisha 2. Jujutsu Kaisen 27 Akutami Gege 582,069 Shueisha 3. Kaiju No. 8 13 Naoya Matsumuto 201,083 Shueisha 4. One Punch Man 31 ONE and Yusuke Murata 132,455 Shueisha 5. Ao Ashi 36 Yugo Kobayashi and Naohiko Ueno 60,305 Shogakukan 6. Kagurabachi 3 Takeru Hokazono 49,035 Shueisha 7. Kinnikuman 85 Yudetamago “boiled egg” 44,641 Shueisha 8. Dandadan 15 Yukinobu Tatsu 44,076 Shueisha 9. Blue Giant Momentum 2 Shinichi Ishizuka and NUMBER9 30,535 Shogakukan 10. Akane-banashi 12 Takamasa Moue and Yuki Suenaga 29,185 Shueisha

Oricon's Top 10 manga series of this week