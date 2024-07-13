After Demon Slayer Season 4 finale, unending anime remains uncontested on Japanese ratings

With My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 1 and Demon Slayer Season 4 finales wrapping up a particular storyline of the respective TV anime sagas, multiple fan-favourite titles slipped out of the July anime rankings. According to Video Research’s latest data for the first week of July (July 1-7), a long list of household anime staples jumped back into the TV ratings war. Demon Slayer Season 4's TV broadcast wrapped up on June 30, 2024. Japan is now busy preparing from he promotional streak of the franchise's upcoming cinematic continuation.(Ufotable)

Sazae-chan’s longest-running spell on the weekly TV ratings took precedence over every other anime’s performance big time. Without Demon Slayer’s buzzworthy frenzy on the table since Hashira Training Arc’s June 30 finale, the never-ending anime series remained uncontested, scoring an average household viewership rating of 6.6%

Regardless of its absence on the Japanese rankings, Demon Slayer Season 4 still remained a favourite on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart. Expanding its eight-week spell on the global rankings, the Hashira Training Arc season attracted 2 million views on the international streamer from July 1-7 as the only top-ranking anime on the TV (non-English) list.

Meanwhile, other classic anime shows such as Chibi Maruko-chan, Crayon Shin-chan, Doraemon and Pokemon took the lead on the top 10 chart for the first week of July 2024.

Detective Conan was also nowhere to be seen on the chart. In its absence, One Piece continued the shonen tradition, with its July 7 episode securing a 2.9% rating through its Fuji Television broadcast in the Kanto region of Japan. Trailing behind it, isekai series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 secured a 2.8% average rating for Nippon Television.

Beyond other usually spotted anime titles on the chart, Kinnikuman’s latest anime iteration also debuted at #8 following the “Perfect Superhuman Ancestor Edition’s” July 7 arrival on TBS. The pilot episode scored a moderate 2% rating.

Viewers can expect My Hero Academia to make a solid comeback on the chart following the Season 7 Part 2 premiere on July 13.

