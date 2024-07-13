Blue Lock Chapter 269: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

With the previous issue shifting the narrative towards Rin, Blue Lock fans eagerly await the release of the next chapter. As the famed sports manga didn't announce any breaks, Blue Lock Chapter 269 will be released according to its usual schedule. Here's all you need to know about the forthcoming issue: Blue Lock Chapter 269 is set to arrive next week, check release date(studio 8bit)

Blue Lock Chapter 269 release date and time

The next Blue Lock Chapter 269 is set to arrive on Wednesday, July 17, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US audiences one day prior. However, as the exact time varies according to different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 AM July 16 Tuesday CDT 10:00 AM July 16 Tuesday EDT 11:00 AM July 16 Tuesday GMT 3:00 PM July 16 Tuesday IST 8:30 PM July 16 Tuesday ACST 12:30 AM July 17 Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 269?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It is important to note that though the platform can be accessed via both mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audiences only. Apart from K Manga, Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. While there are no subscription fees, a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 269?

In the previous chapter titled Pressure, Blue Lock fans saw everybody praising Michael Kaiser's spectacular goal. However, the focus shifted to Rin, who was gearing up to defeat Isagi. As the chapter ended a cliffhanger, with Rin charging at Isagi, Blue Lock Chapter 269 is most likely to reveal the aftermath of the scene. But there are no spoilers as of yet; fans must wait for a few days to learn more concrete details.