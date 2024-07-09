My Hero Academia Chapter 428: Release date and time, where to read, spoiler speculation
Good news for My Hero Academia fans! The action-fantasy manga is back with another chapter, set to arrive next week. Written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, MHA has amassed a huge fan following. So, here's all you need to know about the upcoming Chapter 428 ahead of its release:
My Hero Academia Chapter 428 release date and time
MHA Chapter 428 is scheduled to be released on Monday, July 15, at 12 AM JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US audiences this weekend. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.
|Time zone
|Time
|Date
|Day
|PDT
|8:00 AM
|July 14
|Sunday
|CDT
|10:00 AM
|July 14
|Sunday
|EDT
|11:00 AM
|July 14
|Sunday
|GMT
|3:00 PM
|July 14
|Sunday
|IST
|8:30 PM
|July 14
|Sunday
|ACST
|12:30 AM
|July 15
|Monday
Where to read My Hero Academia Chapter 428?
Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 428 on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website/app, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms give readers access to new chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription for the same.
Spoiler speculation for MHA Chapter 428
While there are no concrete spoilers about My Hero Academia Chapter 428, fans can expect to see a major plot change. With the previous chapter not showcasing any significant event, almost anything can happen in the upcoming issue. Speculative theories suggest that the next chapter can shift the focus towards Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka. However, it is best to wait for either spoilers or raw scans to predict the outcome of the next issue.
