My Hero Academia-You're Next: US release date, speculations and more

One of the most popular anime series of this season, My Hero Academia, is all set for the release of the next instalment in American theatres in the upcoming fall. It will be the fourth film edition of the anime franchise. Officials recently dropped the release dates for its theatrical US premiere. The movie is said to be released in both subbed and dubbed versions. My Hero Academia: You're Next announces release date for US theatres.(@MHAYOURENEXT/X)

When will My Hero Academia: You’re Next release in the US?

After the movie's date drop in Japan, which is scheduled for August 2, 2024, My Hero Academia officials announced the release date for the US geographical region. The fourth edition will arrive two months after its Japan release in American theatres on October 11, 2024, as reported by ComicBook.com.

Toho International made the announcement at the My Hero Academia event at the Anime Expo 2024. Toho’s president, Koji Ueda, explained that the American release was prompted by the immense success garnered by Godzilla Minus One.

“As the distributor for the North American release, Toho International's goal was to treat the release as seriously as any other, giving it the respect it deserved and that the community who has embraced the franchise for so many years equally deserved,” Ueda further added.

“As the North American distributor for My Hero Academia: You're Next," he said he wanted to implement same with another “beloved Japanese franchise” so as to tap into the fan community to help amplify awareness about the film while they take a "wide theatrical release approach".

What to expect from the fourth instalment of My Hero Academia?

As reported by CBR, the latest addition to the film franchise will cover an original story that is set after the event of the Paranormal Liberation War displayed in season 6 of the anime series. Speculations say the film can feature the current distrust of society in Pro Heroes or the return of the Dark Deku.

Another possibility is that the film, this time, might deviate from its old habits and connect the movie narrative to the seventh season of the anime series.

Previous instalments in the film franchise

The debut movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, was released in 2018. It was followed by My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in 2019 and My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission in 2021. According to CBR, all three movies are canonical and standalone. This means all the movies can be watched without first watching the anime series or knowing the My Hero Academia universe.