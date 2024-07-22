My Hero Academia Chapter 429: Release date, time, where to read and more

With My Hero Academia nearing its conclusion, fans are left emotional. The popular shonen manga, first released in 2014, is set to end with the final Chapter 450, which means there are only two more issues left. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release: My Hero Academia Chapter 429 will be the manga's second last chapter

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 release date and time

MHA Chapter 429 is set to arrive on Monday, July 29, at 12 AM JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US audience this weekend. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 AM July 28 Sunday CDT 10:00 AM July 28 Sunday EDT 11:00 AM July 28 Sunday GMT 3:00 PM July 28 Sunday IST 8:30 PM July 28 Sunday ACST 12:30 AM July 29 Monday

Where to read My Hero Academia Chapter 429?

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 429 on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website/app, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms give readers access to new chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription for the same.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 429?

As Kōhei Horikoshi's famed manga series is nearing its conclusion, the upcoming chapter is likely to set the stage for the penultimate events of the plot. Fans can expect to see the storyline of Uraraka and Toga finally come to an end in MHA Chapter 429. While there are no concrete spoilers yet, speculative theories suggest that the chapter is also likely to highlight Deku and Uraraka's romance.