My Hero Academia Chapter 429: Release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 22, 2024 07:53 PM IST

With the finale of My Hero Academia at hand, keep reading to know the release date and time of the second last chapter of the famed manga series

With My Hero Academia nearing its conclusion, fans are left emotional. The popular shonen manga, first released in 2014, is set to end with the final Chapter 450, which means there are only two more issues left. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release:

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 will be the manga's second last chapter
My Hero Academia Chapter 429 will be the manga's second last chapter

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 release date and time

MHA Chapter 429 is set to arrive on Monday, July 29, at 12 AM JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US audience this weekend. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT8:00 AMJuly 28Sunday
CDT10:00 AMJuly 28Sunday
EDT11:00 AMJuly 28Sunday
GMT3:00 PMJuly 28Sunday
IST8:30 PMJuly 28Sunday
ACST12:30 AMJuly 29Monday

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 1113: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Where to read My Hero Academia Chapter 429?

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 429 on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website/app, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms give readers access to new chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription for the same.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 429?

As Kōhei Horikoshi's famed manga series is nearing its conclusion, the upcoming chapter is likely to set the stage for the penultimate events of the plot. Fans can expect to see the storyline of Uraraka and Toga finally come to an end in MHA Chapter 429. While there are no concrete spoilers yet, speculative theories suggest that the chapter is also likely to highlight Deku and Uraraka's romance.

