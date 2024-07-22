Michiko Aoyama – “I have a new favourite Manga author every day”

Japanese author Michiko Aoyama’s debut novel What You’re Looking for is in the Library is about five people looking for purpose in their lives. Their stories are subtly connected via Sayuri Komachi, an enigmatic librarian, who intuitively recommends books that help these individuals find what they are searching for. In an email interview, Aoyama talked about the peculiar pull of libraries. Her responses were translated by her editor, Jane Lawson. Author Michiko Aoyama

What are your earliest memories of visiting a library?

When I was a child, the library was quite far from my home, and it took about 15 minutes to get there by bike. I often visited the school library, but the town library was also a special place for me that I had to pedal hard to reach. The brick building felt romantic, and I felt like I was travelling to a slightly faraway fantasy world. When I grew up and was choosing where to live, one of the conditions was that I had a library within walking distance.

204pp, ₹893; Doubleday

All the characters in your book are non-readers and yet they find themselves and their purpose in life in a library. What made you choose the library as a premise of these stories?

I intentionally wanted to write a story about characters who are not bookworms, yet who are searching for books, and who, by the inevitability of chance, “meet” the perfect read for them in that moment. It may seem like we are choosing books, but perhaps the books are choosing us.

The library is a place that’s open to anyone and can be visited freely and as often as you like.

I think it’s a dream system to be able to borrow books and take them home without exchanging money.

What is the library culture like in Japan?

From what I can tell, libraries in Japan are thriving. Library staff are coming up with various events and making an effort to make them available to as many people as possible.

Have you ever worked in a library and recommended books to visitors like the mysterious Sayuri Komachi?

Yes, I once worked as part of a team in a library. It was a lot more physical work than I expected.

I didn’t have any qualifications as a librarian to give proper book advice, so I could only provide support, but I was very happy to interact with visitors.

What kind of books do you like to read? Also, who is your favourite author?

I love illustrated reference books and books about science. When I’m feeling tired of human relationships, I open these books and savour the history of the earth and the formation of geological strata, or I admire beautiful photos of fossils. Also, Japanese manga is really amazing. I have a new favourite author every day.

What book would you like to work on next?

I want to try a lot of different things. I have lots of ideas: something realistic, something with a bit of fantasy, and maybe even a collaboration with an artist I admire! I’m really excited!

Arunima Mazumdar is an independent writer. She is @sermoninstone on Twitter and @sermonsinstone on Instagram.