One Piece Episode 1113: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
The release date for One Piece Episode 1113 has been confirmed; check out the teaser trailer…
Good news for One Piece fans! Famed action-comedy anime is back with another episode, set to arrive next week. With Admiral Kizaru heading to Egghead Island, the anticipation for Episode 1113 has reached a fever pitch. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release:
One Piece Episode 1113 release date and time
The episode titled Run, Koby! A Desperate Escape Strategy! is set to arrive on Sunday, July 28, at 9:30 am. This translates to a late-night release for the US audience on Saturday. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below:
|Time Zone
|Time
|Date
|Day
|PDT
|5:30 PM
|July 27
|Saturday
|CDT
|7:30 PM
|July 27
|Saturday
|EDT
|8:30 PM
|July 27
|Saturday
|GMT
|12:30 AM
|July 28
|Sunday
|IST
|6:00 AM
|July 28
|Sunday
|ACST
|10:00 AM
|July 28
|Sunday
Where to watch One Piece Episode 1113?
The upcoming One Piece Episode 1113 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV. International audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix, subject to regional availability. However, it is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.
What to expect from One Piece Episode 1113?
Based on the teaser trailer, the upcoming One Piece episode is likely to focus on the events taking place at the Egghead Island. With a massive marine force heading there, the stakes are at an all-time high. Additionally, fans can expect to see the Straw Hats devising a plan to combat their rivals. Since the title mentions Koby, it is also possible that the episode may highlight a rescue mission for Koby.
