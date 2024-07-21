 One Piece Episode 1113: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One Piece Episode 1113: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 21, 2024 09:36 PM IST

The release date for One Piece Episode 1113 has been confirmed; check out the teaser trailer…

Good news for One Piece fans! Famed action-comedy anime is back with another episode, set to arrive next week. With Admiral Kizaru heading to Egghead Island, the anticipation for Episode 1113 has reached a fever pitch. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release:

One Piece Episode 1113 is set to arrive next week, here's what to know
One Piece Episode 1113 is set to arrive next week, here's what to know

One Piece Episode 1113 release date and time

The episode titled Run, Koby! A Desperate Escape Strategy! is set to arrive on Sunday, July 28, at 9:30 am. This translates to a late-night release for the US audience on Saturday. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below:

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT5:30 PMJuly 27Saturday
CDT7:30 PMJuly 27Saturday
EDT8:30 PMJuly 27Saturday
GMT12:30 AMJuly 28Sunday
IST6:00 AMJuly 28Sunday
ACST10:00 AMJuly 28Sunday

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: Gege Akutami is set to give Sukuna a haiku partings

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1113?

The upcoming One Piece Episode 1113 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV. International audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix, subject to regional availability. However, it is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1113?

Based on the teaser trailer, the upcoming One Piece episode is likely to focus on the events taking place at the Egghead Island. With a massive marine force heading there, the stakes are at an all-time high. Additionally, fans can expect to see the Straw Hats devising a plan to combat their rivals. Since the title mentions Koby, it is also possible that the episode may highlight a rescue mission for Koby.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Episode 1113: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On