One Piece anime beats The Bear and other popular titles to clinch #1 rank among best-rated TV shows of 2024

Monkey D Luffy hit the Gear 5 extra hard this year despite pushing for herculean achievements on TV charts for over two decades. While this may not be to Carmy's liking, 2024 isn't merely a yes-man under The Bear Chef's restaurant roof but also a happy-go-lucky member of the Straw Hat Crew, sailing across the globe with the beloved anime pirate. Luffy beat Chef Carmy on IMDb's top shows of 2024 (so far) list, sitting atop the rankings, while The Bear held on to the fourth spot.

According to the Internet Movie Database's (better known as IMDb) midyear assessment of the top 10 rated shows of 2024 so far, the Toei Animation production successfully outperformed every other non-animated contender subject to mainstream popularity.

Securing the top spot on the best shows of the year chart, rated from January 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, the One Piece anime adaptation held the highest average IMDb user ratings in 2024. Based on Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga series, the TV anime that has been running since 1999 and has over 1,100 episodes under its belt scored an average score of 9.08 on a 10-point scale.

Leading the top-score chart, it was one of only two animated shows to earn this milestone this year. As the only Japanese animation title on the top 10 list, it was accompanied by the American superhero animated series X-Men '97, which occupied the third spot with an average 8.62 rating.

Meanwhile, several other significantly superhit American shows, such as FX's Shogun and The Bear, Amazon's Fallout and The Boys, trailed behind the high-ranking anime. FX titles have been ringing victory bells for quite some time, particularly with Shogun and The Bear. Both shows also scripted history at the Emmys, with the latter scoring a record-breaking 23 nods in the Comedy category while the former's feudal Japan setting led all shows with 25 nominations.

As far as OTT network wars go, the underrated TV channel FX, a subsidiary of the Disney Entertainment business segment, pulled ahead in the competition against leading streamers - Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. All in all, Disney clinched three of ten spots on the best-rated shows chart.

Amazon Prime Video, HBO/Max and Netflix shared their stats with two entries each. Surprisingly, Netflix titles rounded out the top 10 list instead of dominating the roster.

10 Best TV Shows of 2024 so far, according to IMDb