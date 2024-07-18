2024 Blue Dragon Series Awards: Where to watch, nominees, presenter lineup and more deets

The Blue Dragon Series Awards are returning its third annual ceremony on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 8:30 pm KST. To be hosted by the dependable team of TV personality Jun Hyun Moo and beloved actress and singer Im Yoon Ah, the prestigious South Korean awards night organised by Sports Chosun will be held at Paradise City in Incheon. Im Yoon Ah, aka Yoona, at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards in 2023. She again hosted the event with Jun Hyun Moo. The duo is set to return as hosts for the third time in a row on July 19, 2024.(Instagram)

Offering easy broadcast access to domestic viewers via the South Korean TV network KBS2, the live ceremony is expected to first make way for a starry Red Carpet event. After beckoning the arrival of a star-studded roster of attendees, the event will honour “excellence in OTT television” to series released from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. Nominations were also announced accordingly months ago.

Inaugurated in 2022, the yearly awards series will be hosted by the same MCs duo for the third year in a row. Beyond the main hosts of the night, several other prominent Korean celebrities gracing the evening will also step forward to present awards across various categories.

Previous reports also suggested that We Dem Boyz, (G)I-DLE and Jay Park will be taking to the stage as the evening’s performers.

As far as nominations go, Disney Plus’ smashing hit series Moving earned the highest number of nods at seven, while SNL Korean Season 5 came in next with five nominations. Netflix productions dominated the nominees list.

2024 Blue Dragon Series Awards presenters lineup

The eminent presenters' lineup for this year’s ceremony was revealed on July 17. The impressive list welcomes celebrated actors, including Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon, Jo Bo Ah, Bae Suzy and many others:

DEX

Suzy

Lim Ji Yeon

Jo Bo Ah

Lee Je Hoon

Ha Jung Woo

Song Hye Kyo

Kim Ah Young

Park Ji Hoon

Shin Ye Eun

Lee Dong Hwi

Park Sung Hoon

Yoo Jae Suk

Joo Hyun Young

Park Jin Joo

Lee Kwang Soo

The reported presenters combinations are as follows:

DEX and Kim Ah Young: Rookie Male and Female Entertainers Awards

Park Ji Hoon and Shin Ye Eun: Rookie of the Year and Best New Actor

Lee Dong Hwi, Park Sung Hoon and Lim Ji Yeon: Best Supporting Actor and Actress

Bae Suzy and Ha Jung Woo: Best Male and Female Leading Actors

Yoo Jae Suk and Joo Hyun Young: Male and Female Entertainers

Park Jin Joo and Lee Kwang Soo: Best Entertainer

Lee Je Hoon and Jo Bo Ah: Best Drama Award

Song Hye Kyo: Grand Prize (Daesang)

3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards nominees

Best Drama

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Netflix)

A Killer Paradox (Netflix)

LTNS (TVING)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Disney Plus)

Best Actor

Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving

Byun Yo Han for Uncle Samsik

Im Siwan for Boyhood

Ryu Jun Yeol for The 8 Show

Choi Woo Sik for A Killer Paradox

Best Actress

Chun Woo Hee for The 8 Show

Esom for LTNS

Han Hyo Joo for Moving

Ahn Eun Jin for Goodbye Earth

Park Bo Young for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Best Entertainment Program

Crime Scene Returns

SNL Korea Season 5

The Devil’s Plan

The Thought Verification Zone: The Community

My Sibling’s Romance

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Sung Kyun for Moving

Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox

Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl

Lee Kyu Hyung for Uncle Samsik

Seo Hyun Woo for A Shop for Killers

Best Supporting Actress

Kwak Sun Young for Moving

Tiffany Young for Uncle Samsik

Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers

Lee Joo Young for The 8 Show

Yeo Hye Ran for Mask Girl

Best New Actor

Choi Hyun Wook for High Cookie

Lee Jung Ha for Moving

Lee Si Woo for Boyhood

Kim Woo Seok for Night Has Come

Roh Jae Won for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Best New Actress

Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game

Jeon So Nee for Parasyte: The Grey

Go Young Jung for Moving

Lee Yul Eum for The 8 Show

Kim Hye Jun for A Shop for Killers

Best Male Entertainer

DEX for Zombieverse

Jo Sae Ho for Super Rich in Korea

Code Kunst for My Sibling’s Romance

Jee Seok Jin for Bro & Marble in Dubai

Shin Dong Yeop for SNL Korea Season 5

Best Female Entertainer

Joo Hyun Young for Crime Scene Returns

Jang Do Yeon for High School Mystery Club Season 3

Lee Soo Ji for SNL Korea Season 5

Pung Ja for Let’s Be Comfortable Season 3

Park Ji Yoon for Crime Scene Returns

Best New Male Entertainer

Jeong Se Woon for Nineteen to Twenty

Ahn Do Kyu for SNL Korea Season 5

Joo Woo Jae for Witch Hunt 2023

Jonathan Yiombi for Zombieverse

Kwak Joon Bin for The Devil’s Plan

Best New Female Entertainer