2024 Blue Dragon Series Awards: Where to watch, nominees, presenter lineup and more deets
The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held this Friday in South Korea. Check out all the details related to the anticipated star-studded awards night.
The Blue Dragon Series Awards are returning its third annual ceremony on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 8:30 pm KST. To be hosted by the dependable team of TV personality Jun Hyun Moo and beloved actress and singer Im Yoon Ah, the prestigious South Korean awards night organised by Sports Chosun will be held at Paradise City in Incheon.
Offering easy broadcast access to domestic viewers via the South Korean TV network KBS2, the live ceremony is expected to first make way for a starry Red Carpet event. After beckoning the arrival of a star-studded roster of attendees, the event will honour “excellence in OTT television” to series released from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. Nominations were also announced accordingly months ago.
Inaugurated in 2022, the yearly awards series will be hosted by the same MCs duo for the third year in a row. Beyond the main hosts of the night, several other prominent Korean celebrities gracing the evening will also step forward to present awards across various categories.
Previous reports also suggested that We Dem Boyz, (G)I-DLE and Jay Park will be taking to the stage as the evening’s performers.
As far as nominations go, Disney Plus’ smashing hit series Moving earned the highest number of nods at seven, while SNL Korean Season 5 came in next with five nominations. Netflix productions dominated the nominees list.
Also read | Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee joined by Twenty-Five Twenty-One star in new romance drama
2024 Blue Dragon Series Awards presenters lineup
The eminent presenters' lineup for this year’s ceremony was revealed on July 17. The impressive list welcomes celebrated actors, including Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon, Jo Bo Ah, Bae Suzy and many others:
- DEX
- Suzy
- Lim Ji Yeon
- Jo Bo Ah
- Lee Je Hoon
- Ha Jung Woo
- Song Hye Kyo
- Kim Ah Young
- Park Ji Hoon
- Shin Ye Eun
- Lee Dong Hwi
- Park Sung Hoon
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Joo Hyun Young
- Park Jin Joo
- Lee Kwang Soo
The reported presenters combinations are as follows:
- DEX and Kim Ah Young: Rookie Male and Female Entertainers Awards
- Park Ji Hoon and Shin Ye Eun: Rookie of the Year and Best New Actor
- Lee Dong Hwi, Park Sung Hoon and Lim Ji Yeon: Best Supporting Actor and Actress
- Bae Suzy and Ha Jung Woo: Best Male and Female Leading Actors
- Yoo Jae Suk and Joo Hyun Young: Male and Female Entertainers
- Park Jin Joo and Lee Kwang Soo: Best Entertainer
- Lee Je Hoon and Jo Bo Ah: Best Drama Award
- Song Hye Kyo: Grand Prize (Daesang)
Also read | After doubling down on right-wing satire, The Boys Season 4 Finale embraces creative edits in wake of Trump shooting
3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards nominees
Best Drama
- Daily Dose of Sunshine (Netflix)
- A Killer Paradox (Netflix)
- LTNS (TVING)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Disney Plus)
Best Actor
- Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving
- Byun Yo Han for Uncle Samsik
- Im Siwan for Boyhood
- Ryu Jun Yeol for The 8 Show
- Choi Woo Sik for A Killer Paradox
Best Actress
- Chun Woo Hee for The 8 Show
- Esom for LTNS
- Han Hyo Joo for Moving
- Ahn Eun Jin for Goodbye Earth
- Park Bo Young for Daily Dose of Sunshine
Best Entertainment Program
- Crime Scene Returns
- SNL Korea Season 5
- The Devil’s Plan
- The Thought Verification Zone: The Community
- My Sibling’s Romance
Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Sung Kyun for Moving
- Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox
- Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl
- Lee Kyu Hyung for Uncle Samsik
- Seo Hyun Woo for A Shop for Killers
Also read | Emmy nominees 2024: Shogun, The Bear lead with 25 and 23 nominations
Best Supporting Actress
- Kwak Sun Young for Moving
- Tiffany Young for Uncle Samsik
- Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers
- Lee Joo Young for The 8 Show
- Yeo Hye Ran for Mask Girl
Best New Actor
- Choi Hyun Wook for High Cookie
- Lee Jung Ha for Moving
- Lee Si Woo for Boyhood
- Kim Woo Seok for Night Has Come
- Roh Jae Won for Daily Dose of Sunshine
Best New Actress
- Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game
- Jeon So Nee for Parasyte: The Grey
- Go Young Jung for Moving
- Lee Yul Eum for The 8 Show
- Kim Hye Jun for A Shop for Killers
Best Male Entertainer
- DEX for Zombieverse
- Jo Sae Ho for Super Rich in Korea
- Code Kunst for My Sibling’s Romance
- Jee Seok Jin for Bro & Marble in Dubai
- Shin Dong Yeop for SNL Korea Season 5
Best Female Entertainer
- Joo Hyun Young for Crime Scene Returns
- Jang Do Yeon for High School Mystery Club Season 3
- Lee Soo Ji for SNL Korea Season 5
- Pung Ja for Let’s Be Comfortable Season 3
- Park Ji Yoon for Crime Scene Returns
Best New Male Entertainer
- Jeong Se Woon for Nineteen to Twenty
- Ahn Do Kyu for SNL Korea Season 5
- Joo Woo Jae for Witch Hunt 2023
- Jonathan Yiombi for Zombieverse
- Kwak Joon Bin for The Devil’s Plan
Best New Female Entertainer
- Miyeon for My Sibling’s Romance
- Uhm Ji Yoon for Comedy Royale
- Ji Ye Eun for SNL Korea Season 5
- Patricia Yiombi for My Sibling’s Romance
- Yoon Ga I for SNL Korea Season 5
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.