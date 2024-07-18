Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee joined by Twenty-Five Twenty-One star in new romance drama

Lee Joo Myung, acclaimed for her role in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, is set to join Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee in an upcoming romance drama. Reports from South Korean media on July 17 hint negotiations are underway, with the actor poised to play a title role pending final arrangements. Lee Joo Myung's agency has acknowledged the buzz, heightening anticipation for this promising collaboration. Chun Woo Hee and Song Joong Ki could star alongside each other in new K-drama series, My Youth.

Lee Joo Myung to join My Youth cast lineup

The K-drama, penned by Run On writer Park Si Hyun, has reportedly approached Lee Joo Myung to play an undisclosed role in the upcoming title 'My Youth' (literal title). The actor earlier played the role of Ji Seung-wan in Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk’s starrer. In response to the report her agency YG Entertainment, stated, “Lee Joo Myung has received an offer to appear in 'My Youth' and is currently reviewing it."

Details about her role have not been disclosed yet, but Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki and Atypical Family actress Chun Woo Hee are set to lead the show. The plot centres on Sung Jae Yeon and Seon Woo Hae, who reunite after a 15-year separation.

All about K-drama My Youth

Scriptwriter Park Si Hyun, known for his groundbreaking style evident in Run On, is collaborating with Yumi's Cells director Lee Sang Yeob for a HighZium Studio production. The series has already hit the production gates and is reportedly backed by the agency managing Song Joong Ki. Discussions are ongoing for Song Joong Ki to potentially play Sung Jae Yeon. The narrative explores the lives of two individuals who, after reuniting, face fierce challenges on their personal paths.

Chun Woo Hee, who has recently graced the screens of successful Netflix shows like 'Atypical Family' and 'The 8', has landed another intriguing role. She is currently being considered for the character of Seon Woo Hae. If signed, this would mark the first collaboration between these two talented actors.