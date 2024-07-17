Emmy nominees 2024: Shogun, The Bear lead with 25 and 23 nominations

The Bear went on a tear at Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and Shogun led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX. (Also Read: Shōgun: The best show you aren’t watching) Shogun and The Bear lead the nominations in this year's Emmys.

Nominations for the acclaimed culinary phenomenon The Bear included best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Jeremy Allen White – both awards it won at January’s strike-delayed ceremony, along with best actress for Ayo Edebiri, who won best supporting actress last time around.

It was also boosted by a bounty of guest acting nominations, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman, two of many Oscar winners who landed nominations.

Shogun took full advantage of the absence of last year’s top three nominees – Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us – to dominate in drama and give FX the kind of strong year often reserved for HBO.

Its nominations included best drama series, best actress in a drama series for Anna Sawai and best actor for Hiroyuki Sanada.

The show shook up the drama race when its makers said in May that despite reaching the end of the story of James Clavell’s historical novel about political machinations in early 17th century Japan, they would explore making more than one season, shifting the critical darling from the limited series category to the more prestigious drama one.

The nominees

Drama series: The Crown; Fallout; The Gilded Age; The Morning Show; Mr. & Mrs. Smith; Shogun; Slow Horses and 3 Body Problem.

Best actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show; Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age; Maya Erskine, Mr. And Mrs. Smith; Anna Sawai, Shogun; Imelda Staunton, The Crown and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show.

Best actor in a drama series: Idris Elba, Hijack; Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith; Walter Goggins, Fallout; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun; Dominic West, The Crown.

Best comedy series: Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Curb Your Enthusiasm; Hacks; Only Murders in the Building; Palme; Reservation Dogs; What We Do in the Shadows.

Best actress in a comedy series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Maya Rudolph, Loot; Jean Smart, Hacks; Kristin Wiig, Palm Royale.

Best actor in a comedy series: Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows; Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear; D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs.

Best limited or anthology series: Baby Reindeer; Fargo; Lessons in Chemistry; Ripley and True Detective: Night Country.

Best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series: Dakota Fanning, Ripley; Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge; Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer; Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry; Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans; Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer; Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country.

Best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers; Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer; Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer; John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country; Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry; Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans; Lamone Morris, Fargo.

Outstanding reality competition show: The Amazing Race; RuPaul’s Drag Race; Top Chef; The Traitors and The Voice.

Emmy Awards 2024 schedule

The nominees are being announced just six months after the last Emmy Awards, which were delayed by last year’s writers and actors strikes. Getting back to its traditional schedule, the show will be held September 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air on ABC.