HBO brings this The Last of US Part II actor to reprise his role for their live-action Season 2

Hollywood veteran Jeffrey Wright is all set to reprise his The Last of Us Part II role for the second season of the HBO show. HBO confirms Jeffrey Wright's return as Isaac in The Last of Us Season 2(Naughty Dog)

Wright will join HBO's The Last of US Season 2 as Isaac, the same character he portrayed in Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic title.

Jeffrey Wright attends the Governors Ball during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

HBO said Isaac from the video game is “the quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy,” and avoided dropping any major spoilers from the game.

The Batman star joins the returning leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who have garnered praise for their portrayals of Joel and Ellie, respectively. The cast also includes Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley, who have already made their mark in the show’s debut season.

Earlier this year, when questioned if he would return to reprise his role for the HBO adaptation, Writ said, “Anything is possible. We shall see.”

Season 2 of The Last of Us is set to introduce a slew of new characters

Kaitlyn Dever steps into the role of Abby, while Isabela Merced takes on the character of Dina. Young Mazino will portray Jesse, with Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

The legendary Catherine O’Hara is set to make a special appearance in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Wright’s career has been marked by a series of critically acclaimed performances

The Washington native's recent portrayal in ‘American Fiction’ earned him his first Oscar nomination, and a Golden Globe nomination.

Wright has been recognized with five Emmy nominations, securing a win for his role in HBO’s ‘Angels in America,’ that also earned him a Tony Award for the stage version.

His Emmy nods include nominations for his compelling work in ‘Westworld’ and his voiceover in Marvel’s animated series ‘What If…?’

Wright’s filmography is diverse, playing Commissioner Gordon in ‘The Batman,’ the Daniel Craig-led James Bond films, ‘Asteroid City,’ and ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ movies.

Show's writers and executive producer Craig Mazin told reporters while addressing queries for season 2, “Sometimes it will be different radically, and sometimes it will be [barely] different at all. But it's going to be different and it will be its own thing.”

“It won't be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil and I want to make.”