Cannes Film Festival: Black Dog wins Un Certain Regard prize, Anasuya Sengupta gets Best Actress award for The Shameless
The Shameless follows a sex worker who flees a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman. Anasuya Sengupta dedicated her award “to the queer community".
Black Dog by Chinese director Hu Guan won the Cannes Un Certain Regard Prize. The Jury Prize went to Boris Lojkine’s asylum-seeker tale, The Story Of Souleymane. The Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress was given to Anasuya Sengupta for The Shameless. Un Certain Regard is a section of the Cannes Film Festival's official selection. (Also Read | Meet Anasuya Sengupta and Omara Shetty, stars of The Shameless who are adding desi dazzle to Cannes Film Festival)
About The Shameless
The Shameless follows a sex worker who flees a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman. As per Variety, Anasuya dedicated her award “to the queer community and other marginalized communities all around the world for so bravely fighting a fight they really shouldn’t have to fight.” She said, “You don’t have to be queer to fight for equality, you don’t have be colonized to know that colonizing is pathetic — we just need to be very, very decent human beings.”
Check out the full list here:
Special mention
NORAH
Tawfik Alzaidi
1st film
Youth Award
HOLY COW
Louise Courvoisier
1st film
Best Actress
ANASUYA SENGUPTA
The Shameless
Best Actor
ABOU SANGARÉ
L’Histoire de Souleymane
Best Director ex-aequo
ROBERTO MINERVINI
The Damned
RUNGANO NYONI
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Jury Prize
L’HISTOIRE DE SOULEYMANE
Boris Lojkine
Un Certain Regard Prize
BLACK DOG
Guan Hu
About Black Dog
Black Dog is about a "damaged loner returning to his desert hometown after a spell in prison and kinding a kindred spirit in an equally world-weary greyhound, beat 17 other titles to take the top prize in the festival’s second-most prestigious competitive section.
All about Un Certain Regard Prize
As per the official statement the 2024 selection included 18 feature films-- 8 of which are first features also competing for the Caméra d’or. This year, the opening film was Rúnar Rúnarsson’s When the Light Breaks. Chaired by Canadian actor, director, screenwriter and producer Xavier Dolan, the Jury included French-Senegalese screenwriter and director Maïmouna Doucouré, Moroccan director, screenwriter and producer Asmae El Moudir, German-Luxembourg actress Vicky Krieps, and American film critic, director, and writer Todd McCarthy.
