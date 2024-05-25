Cannes Film Festival: Black Dog wins Un Certain Regard prize, Anasuya Sengupta gets Best Actress award for The Shameless

Black Dog by Chinese director Hu Guan won the Cannes Un Certain Regard Prize. The Jury Prize went to Boris Lojkine’s asylum-seeker tale, The Story Of Souleymane. The Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress was given to Anasuya Sengupta for The Shameless. Un Certain Regard is a section of the Cannes Film Festival's official selection. (Also Read | Meet Anasuya Sengupta and Omara Shetty, stars of The Shameless who are adding desi dazzle to Cannes Film Festival) Black Dog and Anasuya Sengupta won at Cannes Film Festival.

About The Shameless

The Shameless follows a sex worker who flees a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman. As per Variety, Anasuya dedicated her award “to the queer community and other marginalized communities all around the world for so bravely fighting a fight they really shouldn’t have to fight.” She said, “You don’t have to be queer to fight for equality, you don’t have be colonized to know that colonizing is pathetic — we just need to be very, very decent human beings.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Check out the full list here:

Special mention

NORAH

Tawfik Alzaidi

1st film

Youth Award

HOLY COW

Louise Courvoisier

1st film

Best Actress

ANASUYA SENGUPTA

The Shameless

Best Actor

ABOU SANGARÉ

L’Histoire de Souleymane

Best Director ex-aequo

ROBERTO MINERVINI

The Damned

RUNGANO NYONI

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Jury Prize

L’HISTOIRE DE SOULEYMANE

Boris Lojkine

Un Certain Regard Prize

BLACK DOG

Guan Hu

About Black Dog

Black Dog is about a "damaged loner returning to his desert hometown after a spell in prison and kinding a kindred spirit in an equally world-weary greyhound, beat 17 other titles to take the top prize in the festival’s second-most prestigious competitive section.

All about Un Certain Regard Prize

As per the official statement the 2024 selection included 18 feature films-- 8 of which are first features also competing for the Caméra d’or. This year, the opening film was Rúnar Rúnarsson’s When the Light Breaks. Chaired by Canadian actor, director, screenwriter and producer Xavier Dolan, the Jury included French-Senegalese screenwriter and director Maïmouna Doucouré, Moroccan director, screenwriter and producer Asmae El Moudir, German-Luxembourg actress Vicky Krieps, and American film critic, director, and writer Todd McCarthy.