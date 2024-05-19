Meet Anasuya Sengupta and Omara Shetty, stars of The Shameless who are adding desi dazzle to Cannes Film Festival

The Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival had the world premiere of Bulgarian-American filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov's The Shameless, which stars two relative newcomers Anasuya Sengupta and Omara Shetty. At Cannes, the two actors walked the red carpet and were also present for the photocall session of the film. (Also read: 10 films premiering at Cannes Film Festival 2024 that we cannot wait to watch) Anasuya Sengupta and Omara Shetty at Cannes.

Anasuya and Omara at Cannes

Anasuya has previously starred in Anjan Dutta’s Madly Bangalee (2009), and worked as a production designer in films like Sanjeev Sharma’s Saat Uchakkey (2016) and Srijit Mukherji’s Forget Me Not from the anthology film Ray (2021). Meanwhile, Omara has starring credits in Katrina Kaif-starrer Phone Bhoot (2022).

According to the festival website, the official logline of The Shameless reads, “In the dead of night, Renuka escapes from a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman to death. She takes refuge in a community of sex workers in northern India, where she meets Devika, a young girl condemned to a life of prostitution. Their bond develops into a forbidden romance. Together, they embark on a perilous journey to escape the law and forge their path to freedom.” Renuka is played by Anasuya Sengupta whereas Omara plays Devika.

More details

For the red carpet, Omara chose a stunning silver gown by Louis Vuitton and paired it with Chopard jewels. Meanwhile, Anasuya chose a black and red printed dress by Bobo, a designer label based in Calcutta. For the photocall, Anasuya wore a silver dress designed by Arjun Saluja. Omara wore a white outfit. “The Shameless Photocall , 17.05.2024- A day I will never ever ever forget. Thank you @festivaldecannes!” wrote Anasuya in her Instagram handle.

How excited are they to represent India at Cannes?

“It’s definitely an immense honour, being recognised for the work you put in. I do feel heard and seen, and I’ve never been here at the centre. I’m very, very excited to attend screenings of other films in the lineup and meet the other amazing Indian women who made it to Cannes this year, be it Shahana Goswami, Sandhya Suri or Payal Kapadia. And if I could, I’m also excited to catch The Apprentice,” said Omara in an interview with The Hindu.

Sandhya Suri's Santosh, starring Shahana Goswami (in Un Certain Regard); and Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light (in Competition) are two other Indian films that are set to premiere at Cannes in the upcoming days.