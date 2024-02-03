The Last of Us Part 3 confirmed? Neil Druckmann teases concept

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann has now confirmed that the award-winning game series is set to dive into the third chapter sometime down the line in near future. Druckmann, who is also a writer backing the popular franchise, delivered the much-awaited good news in the recently released Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II documentary. The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann confirms a new concept that may either take shape into a new game chapter or possibly something else.(YouTube / Naughty Dog)

Video game developing studio Naughty Dog dropped the two-hour-long video on Friday, February 2. It captures Neil voicing out his concerns for a future concept. Although he admits that years-worth of struggle to find the next concept have been futile, recently things have taken a turn for the better. “I don't have a story, but I do have that concept”, remarked Druckmann as he also went on to describe it is as exciting and “its own thing”.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Neil Druckmann confirms The Last of Us Part 3 concept

Druckmann is not only the President of Naughty Dog, but also one of the showrunners of the HBO drama adaptation of the game franchise. As one of the leading people concerned with the franchise's success, he now believes that there may just be one more chapter to the story.

Also read: Sonic X Shadow Generations trailer unveiled: Here's what we know so far

Moreover, the game series' development news may just as well reel in positive implications for the live-action series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Druckmann has already vowed to keep the HBO series on track and faithful to the source material.

Watch the Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II documentary:

The original chapter of The Last of Us game was centred around Joel, the enduring survivor of a fungal plague that has birthed infected monsters synonymous to zombies. He was tasked to smuggle out Ellie, possibly the one mysterious girl immune to the disease, out of the city. Ultimately, this journey turned out to be a straining undertaking for this unexpected partnership.

Thereafter, The Last of Us Part 2 took a leap into the future, where again Joel jumped into action to save Ellie's life. His defiant act of killing the Fireflies renders them without a cure. Yet again, they're thrown into another violent mission that leaves them with no room to take a breath or break.

Another confirmed story for the future, acknowledged by Druckmann, is set right after the Part 2 events. It will focus on Joel's brother Tommy. However, there's no guarantee about it actually being included in the Part 3 concept. Neil refers to it as a “small story…never a full title”. Though it seems that this Tommy-centric story has been shelved at the present, Neil hopes for it see the light of the day in the future. It may just turn out to be a separate spin-off drama title if not a game chapter.

As far as the TV series' future is concerned, The Last of Us Season 2 has been confirmed already. Catherine O’Hara will also be welcomed as a new cast member alongside Isabela Merced, Young Mazino and Kaitlyn Dever. Pascal and Ramsey will be reprising their roles. The Emmy-winning series is slated to make a comeback sometime in 2025.