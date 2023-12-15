close_game
News / Technology / Naughty Dog cancels The Last of Us Online, will focus on single-player games instead

Naughty Dog cancels The Last of Us Online, will focus on single-player games instead

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 15, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Naughty Dog diverts resources from multi-player projects to support singleplayer title

Naughty Dog has decided to cancel The Last of Us Online, the multiplayer spin-off of its acclaimed post-apocalyptic franchise.

Naughty Dog cancelled The Last of Us Part Online multiplayer. (Image Credit: Naughty Dog)
Naughty Dog cancelled The Last of Us Part Online multiplayer. (Image Credit: Naughty Dog)

The studio cited that the project's scope, upon entering full production, proved to be beyond their capacity to handle effectively. They highlighted the necessity of diverting excessive resources from their ongoing single-player projects to support the cancelled title further. Naughty Dog clarified that to maintain the game properly, it would require a shift towards an exclusive focus on live service development, a direction they are not willing to pursue.

