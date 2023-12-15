Naughty Dog cancels The Last of Us Online, will focus on single-player games instead

Naughty Dog has decided to cancel The Last of Us Online, the multiplayer spin-off of its acclaimed post-apocalyptic franchise. Naughty Dog cancelled The Last of Us Part Online multiplayer. (Image Credit: Naughty Dog)

The studio cited that the project's scope, upon entering full production, proved to be beyond their capacity to handle effectively. They highlighted the necessity of diverting excessive resources from their ongoing single-player projects to support the cancelled title further. Naughty Dog clarified that to maintain the game properly, it would require a shift towards an exclusive focus on live service development, a direction they are not willing to pursue.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{This is a developing story please stay tuned with us for more updates}