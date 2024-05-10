The Bear Season 3 teaser: Jeremy Allen White returns to the kitchen, reveals premiere date

A new teaser for the third season of The Bear has been released, showing Jeremy Allen White returning to the kitchen in a unique way. He will be reprising his role as the award-winning New York City chef de cuisine. The makers have also confirmed the premiere date for the first episode of the show. (Also read: Jeremy Allen White gives an update on The Bear Season 3: More drama, chaos and surprises) The teaser of Jeremy Allen White's The Bear, Season 3, was recently unveiled along with the premiere date.

The Bear Season 3 to release in June

The promo begins with Jeremy aka Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto entering a dark room. His face is unveiled while the lights are off before he switches them on to reveal his kitchen. Carmy is dressed in his chef attire as he carries a menu and a bag. After placing both on the table, he starts taking out his kitchen utensils from the bag. As he looks into the camera, the outside view of the building is shown, while Carmy starts his preparations inside the kitchen. The teaser is captioned as “FX The Bear…Original Series All Episodes Streaming June 27…Only On HULU.”

About The Bear series

Jeremy portrays the award-winning chef Carmy Berzatto who returns to his hometown of Chicago. He takes up the challenging initiative to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's sandwich shop. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson also play crucial characters in the series. Jeremy won the Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy Award, Satellite Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award in the Best Actor category for the show.

Jeremy went to culinary school to prep for his role

In an interview with Variety, Jeremy spoke about the third season and said, “I do know in January I’m going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There’ll be a menu set, I believe, that’s going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I’m going to start putting together that menu with different chefs. We all did a lot of preparation before the first season. I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”