Shogun's Anna Sawai secures well-earned victory at 2024 TV Critics Association Awards | See full winners list

The critics finally gave Anna Sawai her due at the 40th Television Critics Association Awards on Friday, where she clinched the unforgettable victory for individual achievement in drama for her role as noblewoman Toda Mariko in FX’s hit series Shogun. The New Zealand-born Japanese actress defeated her own co-star and several other highly acclaimed stars to snag the win. Anna Sawai as Lady Mariko in Shogun.(Instagram)

Set in feudal Japan, the drama series led by Hiroyuki Sanada ruled at the award ceremony with the highest number of honours, vanquishing numerous TV greats, including The Bear, Baby Reindeer, Fargo, Ripley and others.

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks's ensemble-led historical drama also succeeded with flying colours, taking home some of the most celebrated titles of the night - outstanding achievement in drama and outstanding new program. These wins rounded out the show’s victories to a big four ahead of the soon-to-be-announced Emmy Awards nominations for the year, where the series is again expected to shine bright.

Late Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher’s (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bojack Horseman, Thief) memory was posthumously eulogised at the event where he was proclaimed the Career Achievement honouree. Meanwhile, a significantly influential TV series that originally kicked off its broadcast in the ‘90s claimed the Heritage Award for its impactful relevance. Here's your hint: the Kyle MacLachlan-led mystery series was created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, and ran for two seasons.

Other notable winners of the night included Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, Disney Plus’ Doctor Who, and the beloved children's program Bluey.

2024 TCA Awards Winners List