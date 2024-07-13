Kris Jenner finally getting married to longtime boyfriend after decade-long relationship? Who will be her bridesmaids

The brains behind The Kardashians franchise, momager Kris Jenner, has seemingly broken her silence on the possibility of taking her more than a decade-long relationship with boyfriend Corey Gamble to the next level. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP/Marleen Moise)

The 68-year-old American media personality even had her best friends rooting for her to announce her marriage plans. However, she ended up taking them by surprise instead, dropping the unprecedented bombshell that she was preparing for an upcoming surgery.

Is Kris Jenner getting married soon?

On the July 10 episode of The Kardashians, the matriarch shared that she would soon be undergoing hysterectomy surgery, revealing that her tumour was “growing” while she “mourns” the loss of her ovaries.

As expected, the shocking twist left her longtime friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick tongue-tied. “I thought you were gonna tell me you’re getting married,” Kathy said.

Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick at the former's launch of Ruggable x The Hilton collection collection in June 2024. (Instagram / @fayeresnick)

The momager soon changed the sombre tone of the conversation and switched over to discussing her wedding agenda. Kris has previously been married to Robert Kardashian and then to Caitlyn Jenner. In conversation with her friends, she didn’t rule out the chances of tying the knot for a third time.

In 2018, she divulged that she swore by the “never say never” attitude. However, her “Divorce Sucks!” podcast appearance also highlighted that her previous marriages had clearly impacted her thought process as far as wedding bells were concerned. “But I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” Kris said at the time.

Likewise, she still doesn’t want to rush into it.

Jenner hinted at her wedding ceremony with Corey, claiming that she’d follow through with her marital plans in the near future. “Maybe when I’m 70,” she told her BFFs.

In the same breath, she also gave the green light to her girl friends to dress up as her bridesmaids. “Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid,” she responded to Kathy’s initial speculations. “I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married.”

Her recent response to marriage starkly contrasts with her older claims, as she also insinuated in 2017 that she had no plans of walking down the aisle again. Kris' replies were tainted by uncertainty back then. “You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2017. “So I don’t know — you never know.”

Nonetheless, Kris’ friends weren’t alone in conjecturing about her wedding plans. Engagement rumours took flight in 2023 on Valentine’s Day (and even in 2018) when the Kardashian family manager was spotted sporting a $1.2 million diamond ring.

Jenner and Gamble’s names have been romantically intertwined since 2014. They reportedly found their way to each other after fashion designer Riccardo Tisci introduced them in Ibiza, Spain. The momager shares a 25-year age gap with her partner, who has frequently appeared on the Hulu reality TV show and is a business executive and talent manager, thriving in the music industry.