Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump in style, swears by casual denim fashion in ‘summer so far’

Hailey Bieber is not one to compromise on her casual fashion days. The pregnant Rhode founder and model, who is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, seems to have sworn by denim overalls during her summer pregnancy. First-time mother-to-be Hailey Bieber previously shared another snap, wearing denim overalls, in May 2024. (Instagram/@haileybieber)

The 27-year-old mom-to-be took to her Instagram feed on Thursday, July 11, to share her summer slideshow via a new carousel. The pictorial montage especially shared a glimpse of her growing bump, which the socialite bared in an unbuttoned pair of denim overalls.

Hailey appeared to be striking a laid-back pose in the back of a car, sporting a white T-shirt and a snuggly red beanie.

Her latest social media post, captioned “summer so far,” also got love from her longtime BFF Kylie Jenner, who quickly rushed to the comments section to gush about her bestie. “r u kidding me !!!!!!!!”

Check out Hailey Bieber's summer slideshow:

Earlier this month, Hailey celebrated the Fourth of July by sharing a sun-kissed snap of herself outdoors, again showing off her baby bump on her Instagram Stories.

The first picture of her brand-new carousel focusses on her growing bump. A beaming Hailey Bieber is seen pouting her lips, wearing an oversized navy blue Fila tee.

The “strawberry girl makeup” creator’s summer-love post recalled a familiar throwback she posted on her Instagram Stories feed in June. Her dainty, freshly manicured look inspired by the “farmers market” presented a colourful vision backed by a clear base while featuring the main show - various vibrant fruits and vegetables.

Another snap on the post shows her pet pooch, Oscar, behind the wheel.

Elsewhere on the carousel post, she shared a “Pinterest-esque” sunset view of an aesthetic picnic setup.

Filled with wholesome vibes, Hailey’s Instagram post ends with another beautiful selfie, but not before sharing a sneak peek of a new video featuring a duck family. The “Baby” hitmaker is heard pointing out a mother duck with her ducklings to his wife, “That’s you, baby!” She responds in laughter lovingly.

The Rhode founder was already “over six months pregnant” when she and her pop star husband publicly announced they were preparing to welcome a new family member on May 9. The couple also revealed their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

Hailey seems to be enjoying some alone downtime while her husband became the life of the party at a pre-wedding ceremony for Indian billionaire business leader Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, on July 5.