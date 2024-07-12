Alec Baldwin's family reality show move is a ‘terrible PR blunder’ amid ‘Rust’ shooting trial, industry expert says

In June, Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin was a month away from going on trial for involuntary manslaughter charges for the death of Western flick Rust cinematographer Haylna Hutchins’ death, when he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced that they would be launching a new family-focussed reality series on TLC in 2025. Now, as the trial is finally upon him, industry experts are bashing his choice to move forward on the reality TV track as a “terrible PR blunder,” given his current circumstances. Actor Alec Baldwin exits the courtroom after his hearing in Santa Fe County District Court, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.( Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS)

Industry experts rail against Alec Baldwin for his carefree disposition despite the seriousness of the trial he's embroiled in

A legal expert called Baldwin out for swerving his attention to something that could ultimately damage public relations when his sole focus should be on the trial.

“I think it’s a terrible PR blunder,” defence attorney Timothy Parlatore told Fox News Digital in the wake of the recently announced reality TV project.

US actor Alec Baldwin approaches his wife Hilaria during his trial for involuntary manslaughter in Santa Fe County District Court, Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 11, 2024. ((Photo by Ramsay de Give / POOL / AFP))

“When you’re on trial for something like this it has to be your sole focus. This trial will be over in less than two weeks. There is no need to go and do these things before a trial in a way that can negatively impact you.”

Also read | Prince Harry’s heartfelt tribute to Pat Tillman’s mom, despite her previous criticism, invokes Princess Diana's memory

Despite being at the centre of such a sombre-toned trial, the 66-year-old thespian and his wife were seen parading Santa Fe after leaving court. The couple was also spotted with their youngest toddler at an Italian restaurant on Tuesday and shopping at one of the New Mexico town’s high-scale boutiques on Wednesday. Their carefree outing to Uli’s reportedly followed hours after the jurors watched Hutchins’ final moments via a deeply upsetting police body camera footage of medics attempting everything in their capacity.

Although Hilaria has stuck by the “It’s Complicated” actor at his trial in Santa Fe’s First Judicial District Court, their constant “self-absorbed” presence in media despite the ongoing happenings have already been put under the microscope, with industry officials lambasting their “tone-deaf” self-promotion as the “victims” of the circumstances.

Ebony Lewovitz, the founder and CEO of New York City PR firm Eden Communications, also highlighted how the Baldwins’ social media presence put across an insensitive display of demeanour. “Their social media accounts have been a stream of self-absorbed posts about how they are the ultimate victims, and they seem oblivious to how tone-deaf their continued self-promotion is."

In addition to Hilaria Baldwin’s unmissable attendance at the legal proceedings, the couple seemingly intentionally brought out their youngest daughter in front of the camera on the first day of the trial.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing the late cinematographer’s family, took aim at the actor for his “very cynical, calculated public relations move to possibly have an impact on the jury… or get sympathy for Alec Baldwin.” The legal representative also ripped the pivotal “Boss Baby” voice actor for bringing his baby and allowing her to “be taken from the car and photographed.”

Criticising him for doing everything but reaching out to the Hutchins family after the harrowing incident, Allred questioned if he was even taking the proceedings seriously. “Is he doing it because of the reality show? I don’t know. But if he is, then it is in such bad taste. I mean really. He had time to go shopping, but he never made time to call the grieving mother of Halyna Hutchins?”

Similarly, public relations mogul Juda Engelmayer also denounced Baldwin’s inappropriate reality show announcement. “Given the weight of what he’s looking at, whether he's guilty or not, he should be sombre,” he remarked. “He should look like he cares. He should look like he’s respecting the family of the woman who was killed.”

Additionally, Engelmayer pointed out that the TLC reality show decision and his carefree outlook, despite the felony charges, will only further taint his reputation as a hot-tempered individual.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially part ways with their marital home, listing it for sale at whopping amount

Although the embattled actor’s attorney maintained that he was told the gun was safe for use before the fatal tragedy happened, prosecutors have challenged these claims stating that under New Mexico law, Baldwin was responsible for checking his weapon’s safety beforehand.

If found guilty of acting negligently when he accidentally shot Hutchins dead on the film set in 2021, the actor could face up to 18 months in jail.

What will happen to The Baldwins reality show if Alec Baldwin is found guilty?

Earlier this week, sources with knowledge of The Baldwins reality TV show told the New York Post that the producers intend to keep the cameras rolling even if the irascible actor faces jail time after the trial.

The showrunners have reportedly already positioned the trial as part of the storyline.

“The Baldwins signed the deal while Alec was already dealing with his legal issues," a TLC source revealed. “Everyone knew then — and knows now — that the trial could be part of the storyline. The show will still premiere in 2025.”