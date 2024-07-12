Eminem brutally torches Diddy twice in new album: ‘Hardest’ diss targets sexual assault allegations

Eminem launched his brutal war of words against numerous influential hip-hop insiders with his latest album release, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace),” on Friday, July 12. While he appears to be name-dropping and mock-dissing Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, the reality is far from the misinterpreted outlook. Travelling inside the “mind of a hater,” Eminem especially torches the opinions of “complainers” on his opening track, “Renaissance.” Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit.(AP)

His ultimate poetic nemesis turns out to be his own alter-ego, the Slim Shady character. As established by the title of his first album to be officially announced since his 2017 “Revival,” the American rapper puts the final nail in his second self's coffin, while reckoning with his controversial past.

However, what particularly caught the attention of his fans was how he openly set fire to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ fame and sexual assault allegations, not once but twice.

Diddy rips Diddy a new one in new album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)”

As soon as the album went live, fans quickly dove into the musical journey, which Eminen described as a “conceptual album” right before the release. Doing public service, he wrote on X/Twitter: “If you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy.”

Despite following the hitmaker’s advice, some misconstrued his verses, but the majority got hung up on the “HARDEST Diddy Diss bar we’ve possibly ever heard.”

Eminem first lit the fuse on the disgraced rapper’s name in his eighth track, “Antichrist.” It invokes the harrowing hotel footage from 2016, which further consolidated visual proof against the “Bad Boy for Life” and his violent misconduct, endangering his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

But who else is as pitiless, actually witty and crass, hideous Ghastly, and insidious as me, or spitting as nasty? Next idiot ask me is gettin’ his a** beat worse than Diddy did But on the real, though She prolly ran out the room with his fu**in’ dildo He tried to field goal punt her, she said to chill Now put it back in my a** and get the steel toe

The lyrics seemingly allude to the severely distressing video from 2016 exposed by CNN in May 2024, revealing Diddy ruthlessly assaulting Cassie at a hotel. In a now-settled lawsuit, Ventura accused Combs of “frequently” beating her.

Although Diddy previously denied all allegations in his name, he was compelled to release an “apology” video on Instagram following the hotel video’s revelation. Yet, even in his social media apology, he didn’t directly address Cassie, as it instead seemed more of an attention-grabbing stunt seeking the public’s sympathy while he admitted to his wrongdoing.

Eminem claps back at Diddy, giving him the taste of his medicine in the following track as well. Pulling up with an even more vicious attack in his ninth song, “Fuel,” the Slim Shady rapper rips Diddy a fresh one. This time, however, he refrains from directly name-dropping the embattled artist.

His verse goes:

I’m like a R-A-P-E-R (Yeah) Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As (Huh) Wait, he didn’t just spell the word, “Rapper” and leave out a P, did he?

As it appears to be the case, the “Monster” rapper outrightly labels Sean Combs a “raper,” ending the verse with “P, did he” that undeniably sound like “P Diddy.”

Eminem again incriminates Diddy in music icons Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls' murders

Beyond his latest bashing session – which isn’t the first time Eminem has savaged the “Coming Home” rapper – the ”Rap God” had also tied P Diddy to late rap icon Tupac Shakur’s murder in his 2018 diss track “Killshot.”

Back then, Eminem rapped: “Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah!”

Combs’ response to the old song again went viral in 2024 in the wake of multiple lawsuit filings against him and home raids.

In a now-deleted episode of Joe Budden’s YouTube series, Diddy cryptically replied, “He said, ‘There’s nothing to say about it.’ It’s in my hands. He wild.”

The “Godzilla” artist later laughed off his remarks against Diddy as a joke. Nevertheless, he revives these contentious claims of Combs' involvement in Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G's (Biggie Smalls) murders – both died in drive-by shootings – in “Fuel.”

Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis, a Southern California street gang leader, was charged with Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing. However, he pleaded not guilty and stated “he was going to be paid just over $1 million by Sean Combs to take out and kill Tupac,” according to retired FBI agent Phil Carson. Per these claims, Keefe also emphasised that he “never received that full $1 million.”

Emimen's “Fuel” verse goes:

R.I.P., rest in peace, Biggie And Pac, both of y'all should be living (Yep) But I ain't tryna beef with him (Nope) 'Cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D did him