RHONJ star Teresa Giudice breaks silence on viral Larsa Pippen Photoshop fail

Teresa Giudice recently made headlines for “worst” Photoshop fail. On Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a picture of herself alongside Larsa Pippen to wish the latter a happy birthday. What was supposed to be a sweet gesture soon turned into the subject of meme fest as fans realised that the photo was badly edited. However, Giudice opened up about her gaffe in a Live with Kelly and Mark interview. RHONJ star Teresa Giudice addressed her viral Photoshop fail during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark(YouTube)

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice breaks silence on Photoshop fail

During her Tuesday appearance on the long-running talk show, co-host Kelly asked Giudice if she “deliberately” made the picture seem like a Photoshop fail. The Bravolebrity explained that since it was Pippen's birthday, she was “scrambling” to find a decent photograph of the duo to share on social media. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s her birthday. I have to post a picture for her,'” she said, adding, “We’re really close.”

The 52-year-old went on to say that though she found a decent photograph with the Real Housewives of Miami star (the one she shared online), she didn't like the backdrop. “That was the only picture I came across,” she explained. “I said, ‘Oh great, summer!’ I just didn’t like the background.” To deal with the situation, the Celebrity Apprentice star sought the help of her social media manager.

“I called my assistant/social media person, and she’s like, ‘I’m in Mexico.’ And I’m like, ‘Perfect, take a picture of the beach! That’s perfect, we’re in bikinis! Put it like that,’” Giudice recalled. She also admitted that she was aware of the memes and comments about the photograph. “We’re in Mexico — and now we’re all over the world,” Giudice said jokingly, in reference to the plethora of memes that depicted the duo travelling around the world.