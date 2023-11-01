News / Entertainment / Others / Michael Jordan's son Marcus wants him as best man at his wedding to RHOM star Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan's son Marcus wants him as best man at his wedding to RHOM star Larsa Pippen

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 01, 2023 07:46 PM IST

Marcus Jordan wants his father Michael Jordan to be the best man at his wedding to RHOM star Larsa Pippen

American basketball player Marcus Jordan wants to continue the family tradition when he marries TV personality and socialite Larsa Pippen. The 32-year-old professional athlete wishes his father and NBA legend Michael Jordan to be the best man at his wedding. Though the request is heartfelt, it can be awkward for the 60-year-old basketball icon considering Larsa is the ex-wife of his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen. During his appearance on the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, Marcus said, “I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother's wedding, so obviously, we'll keep the tradition going.”

Real House Wives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan(Instagram)
Marcus also revealed that they may have to organise two ceremonies given the “private,” nature of his family. He said, “We're very private people, the Jordans, so if it was up to me, I think we'd do maybe multiple weddings.” Marcus suggested that he would be interested in organising a separate event “that's private” for his “family and friends.” While the other ceremony would be “a little more public,” for inviting more guests. He further said that the Bravo network has already been inquiring about potentially airing some of the scenes from their future wedding. However, Larsa and Marcus have not made any decisions yet.

“I don't think we have a concrete date,” he said, adding, “We're still talking about locations and party size and all that stuff so it's not really concrete yet.” Marcus quipped that his answer to questions about their wedding is- “It's in the works.” Michael apparently does not approve of their wedding. Larsa revealed during an episode of the duo's joint podcast that she was embarrassed when the NBA legend openly disapproved of their relationship. On the podcast, Marcus explained that he found his father's comment funny, saying, “I know my dad. And when I saw it immediately I thought, ‘He’s playing.’ He’s joking, he’s laughing.”

Wednesday, November 01, 2023
