Melania Trump raises $1.4m in GOP fundraiser at NYC Trump Tower penthouse

Melania Trump raked in $1.4 million at a GOP fundraiser held at her Trump Tower penthouse in New York City on Monday, July 8. The rarely-photographer former first lady raised the funds for Log Cabin Republicans, a Republican Party-affiliated group that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. Melania Trump raises $1.4m in one night at GOP fundraiser

Melania Trump makes rare public appearance at Trump Tower fundraiser

For the lavish event, Melania sported a $4,000 red Valentino dress and paired it with white floral heels by Christian Louboutin, per Hello. The 54-year-old has largely stayed away from her husband, Donald Trump's campaign for a second term. Former Trump White House official Kellyanne Conway, former Senator Kelly Loeffler, and former acting director of U.S. National Intelligence Richard Grenell were also present at the event.

Grenell, a gay Republican who served under the Trump administration, praised Melania for her efforts on social media- “@MELANIATRUMP opened her NYC Penthouse tonight to raise money for @LogCabinGOP. It’s the first campaign event ever held at the Trump residence. And we raised $1.4 million in one night. Our goal is to get 50% of the gay vote for Donald Trump.”

Following the success of Tuesday's fundraiser, the Republican group wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “This was an amazingly spectacular event, for Log Cabin Republicans and the future of the Republican Party. We cannot be thankful enough to @MelaniaTrump for her leadership and support of equality for all. This Republican Party is one for ALL Americans.”

It was the second time that Melania hosted a fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans, with the first event in April at the Trumps' Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. At the time, more than $1 million was raised for the group. “As we look toward the future and the challenges that lie ahead, we must come together around the principles of liberty, justice, and patriotism,” Melania posted on social media ahead of April's fundraiser.