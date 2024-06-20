 Melania Trump stuns in all-white ensemble amid rare outing, expert calls her outfit ‘echo from the past’ - Hindustan Times
Melania Trump stuns in all-white ensemble amid rare outing, expert calls her outfit ‘echo from the past’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 20, 2024 04:05 PM IST

For the rare outing, the former first lady sported a luxe $33,000 Hermes Birkin handbag

Melania Trump was spotted outside Trump Tower in New York City during a rare public appearance Tuesday. The former first lady turned heads with her sleek all-white ensemble that featured an extravagant Hermes Birkin handbag worth nearly $33,000. Melania's recent outing comes shortly after her husband, Donald Trump, was convicted in the historic hush-money trial, where he was found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Melania Trump makes rare public appearance in New York City (X, formerly Twitter)
Melania Trump makes rare public appearance in New York City (X, formerly Twitter)

Body language expert calls Melania's outfit an ‘echo from the past’

The 54-year-old's continuous absence at her husband's criminal trial raised eyebrows and sparked discussions online. Now, all eyes are on her once again as her Tuesday outing marks one of the few times she has been seen out and about following the presidential hopeful's guilty verdict.

A body language expert has revealed what her bold choice of outfit could mean, calling it an “echo from the past.” “The all-white look isn't just about celebrity though, it's a look she styled out frequently during the last days of the Trump reign at the White House when her radiant, fairy-godmother vibe looked wholesome and spotless,” Judi James told Express US.

James continued, “It’s another suggestion of wealth though as top-to-toe white is a challenging look when you’re navigating a city like New York and implies you’re all about the chauffeured limos rather than a grimy subway.” “As an echo from the past it could suggest an intention to recreate her FLOTUS brand though, being eye-catching and confident but without looking deliberately attention-seeking,” the expert added.

Melania's outing comes as Donald continues with his campaign in Wisconsin. Ahead of the rally, the former president called Milwaukee “a horrible city” during a meeting with GOP legislators in Capitol Hill. As the statement could result in damaging results from Wisconsin, his campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung claimed that Donald was “talking about how terrible crime and voter fraud are,” per Mirror.

Melania Trump stuns in all-white ensemble amid rare outing, expert calls her outfit 'echo from the past'
