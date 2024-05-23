The Kardashians Season 5: Episodes release schedule, how to watch and more

The Kardashians is back with another season, bringing back family feuds, sizzling romances, and multi-million-dollar business deals. In Season 5, fans will see the famous Kardashian family members navigate through significant life changes. From release schedule to how to watch, here's all you need to know about the famed reality TV show: The Kardashians Season 5 premiered on Hulu this Thursday(The Kardashians)

The Kardashians returns with all-new Season 5

Season 5 premiere, which aired Thursday, sees “Momager” Kris Jenner plan a baby shower for Kourtney as she navigates through this new phase in her life. Meanwhile, a serious drama is likely to be in the works as Kim warns Khole to “change her ways.”

Episodes release schedule and how to watch

Following the season premiere on Thursday, May 23, new episodes will drop weekly on Hulu at 3:00 am ET/ 12:00 am PT. Fans can stream the episodes online after they are released on the platform. However, it is important to note that the platform requires a paid subscription plan for streaming. With 10 episodes in total, the release schedule for The Kardashians Season 5 is:

May 23: Episode 1

May 30: Episode 2

June 6: Episode 3

June 13: Episode 4

June 20: Episode 5

June 27: Episode 6

July 4: Episode 7

July 11: Episode 8

July 18: Episode 9

July 25: Episode 10

What to expect from The Kardashians Season 5?

Hulu describes the new season as, “Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.”

Is there a trailer for The Kardashians Season 5?

The official teaser trailer for the latest season landed on YouTube weeks ahead of the premiere. You can watch the clip below: