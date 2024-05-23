 From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston: 7 Hollywood stars who chose Indian designers - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston: 7 Hollywood stars who chose Indian designers

ByMahima Pandey
May 23, 2024 07:18 PM IST

Kim Kardashian once rocked a red saree whereas Jennifer Aniston slayed in a lehenga. Check out other Hollywood stars who donned creations by Indian designers

Indian designers are soaring high, not only in their nation but across the globe. Apart from our favourite Bollywood actors, even Hollywood stars are now choosing creations crafted by Indian designers. Check it out:

Hollywood Celebs X Indian Designers
Jennifer Lopez

For the premiere of her upcoming Netflix film Atlas, the gorgeous Jennifer Lopez rocked an exquisite necklace set by Manish Malhotra. With 165-carat emeralds and yellow canary diamonds, this work of art took over 2100 hours to get crafted

Kim Kardashian

 

Kim Kardashian

A few years ago, reality star Kim Kardashian rocked a red hot chiffon saree embellished with sequins for a magazine shoot. She looked sizzling hot as a desi girl in this avatar and all the credit goes to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who created this masterpiece

Kim Kardashian in a Sabyasachi saree
Kim Kardashian in a Sabyasachi saree

 

Meryl Streep

During the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood legend Meryl Streep was awarded the Honorary Palme d'Or. For this special moment, she walked the red carpet wearing gorgeous dangler pendant earrings by Indian jewellery designer Hanut Singh

 

Mindy Kaling

The supremely talented and beautiful Mindy Kaling draped herself in a breathtaking gown designed by Gaurav Gupta for Met Gala 2024. The creation, called The Melting Flower of Time, went perfectly with the theme ‘The Garden of Time’

 

Jennifer Aniston

This was one of the most iconic collabs of all time! We were all pleasantly surprised when we saw Jennifer Aniston rock a chikankari lehenga in ivory, designed by Manish Malhotra in her film Murder Mystery 2 (2023). She looked breathtaking!

 

Beyonce

The American singer-songwriter has a soft corner in her heart, and wardrobe, for Indian designers. She donned three creations by Gaurav Gupta during her Renaissance tour, rocked Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla designs for Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities and a music video, and opted for Falguni and Shane Peacock for a gala as well as Isha’s sangeet ceremony. The list does not stop there! Beyonce also stunned in jewellery designed by Anita Dongre at Isha’s pre-wedding bash

Beyonce in creations by Indian designers
Beyonce in creations by Indian designers

Sarah Jessica Parker

Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City was a total fashion icon. So is Sarah Jessica Parker in real life. Well, in her series And Just Like That, the actor donned a multicoloured lehenga with intricate embroidery and a corset blouse designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The creation and the muse were both magnificent

 

If you could, which creation by an Indian designer from this list would you like to get your hands on?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mahima Pandey

    Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston: 7 Hollywood stars who chose Indian designers
© 2024 HindustanTimes
