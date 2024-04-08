Andrew Scott says stepping into Matt Damon's shoes for Ripley was ‘intimidating’

Andrew Scott is considered to be one of the finest actors of his generation. The actor is basking in the acclaim for his leading turn in the new Netflix adaption Ripley. During his recent appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor, however, said that any comparisons with Matt Damon- who played the same part in the 1999 movie, make it ‘intimidating’ for him. (Also read: Ripley teaser: Andrew Scott plays the conman in upcoming series based on Patricia Highsmith’s classic. Watch) Andrew Scott in Ripley (left), Matt Damon in The Talented Mr. Ripley.

What Andrew said

During the interview, when Jimmy Kimmel said that the show is receiving incredibly positive reviews, with critics opining that Andrew is better than Matt Damon, he laughed and said: “For me, it was intimidating because, you know, it's a film that people love and I'm certainly included in that I absolutely adore that film.”

'It's very Hitchcockian'

The actor continued how he was convinced by the conviction of the creator, Steven Zaillian. “But so that was that was one of my might be questions like, why are we doing this? But as Steven Zaillian, our writer-director, had just this very, very strong image when he read the book many, many years ago that he wanted it to be very film noir. It's all set in black and white. It's very Hitchcockian. You know, it's like it's sort of it's very crime based. And you know, he wanted it to feel of the period of set and very, very early 60s, and it's exquisitely shot. It really looks like like no other kind of form on television. And we get to spend a huge amount of time with the character,” he added.

Ripley is written and directed by Steven Zaillian. It also stars Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, the 'vagabond son' and Dakota Fanning, as Ripley's girlfriend, who grows suspicious of his actions. It released on Netflix on April 4.

Meanwhile, the 1999 film starred Matt, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow, was written and directed by Anthony Minghella. It was critically acclaimed and was nominated for five Academy Awards.

